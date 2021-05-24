Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's neighbour Rob Lowe shares fresh details of their Montecito move The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought their first home in California in June 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly put Montecito on the map following their move in June 2020 - well, that's according to their fellow A-list neighbour Rob Lowe.

The Hollywood star, who has called the Southern California neighbourhood his home for 26 years, revealed the royal couple have "brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town".

"Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighbourhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same," he told E! News.

However, there have certainly been some pros and cons to their Stateside relocation. "When Oprah moved in, that began the sort of resurgence of Montecito," he said, adding: "Now that the royals are here… the good news is property values go up, the bad news is the line is longer at Starbucks."

Rob, 57, was then asked whether Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was actually filmed at his house.

Rob Lowe lives close to Prince Harry and Meghan in Montecito

"Everybody thinks the interview is shot at my house and then my friend Ted Sarandos who runs Netflix, everybody thought they shot it at his house," he explained.

"Here's my thing and I have no idea: I think they just plain old shot it at Oprah's. I swear to you, and they just said it was a mystery location."

The couple live in LA with their son Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan's £11.2million property is located in Montecito in Santa Barbara. The neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise the utmost privacy, and thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.

The couple's home is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates. Inside, the house has a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

