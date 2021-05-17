Savannah Guthrie causes a stir with latest photo from family home The Today show star enjoyed a well-deserved rest over the weekend

Savannah Guthrie has had an incredibly busy few days at work following two major interview scoops.

The Today show star landed exclusive chats with Ellen DeGeneres and Rep. Liz Cheney within days of each other – and it's safe to say she deserved a few days of rest over the weekend.

On Sunday, the mother-of-two revealed to her fans that she did just that, and posted a tranquil photo of her spacious garden in Upstate New York, featuring a hammock and a breathtaking view.

"Exhale," Savannah simply captioned the image, which received over 27,000 likes.

The star's followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "You deserve it," while another wrote: "After the week you've had, I say turn the cell phone off and breathe sister! You definitely deserve it."

A third added: "What a gorgeous view @savannahguthrie – enjoy every second of it girl! You deserve it!"

Today's Savannah Guthrie shared a look at her tranquil garden following her busy week

The TV star has a beautiful country home in Upstate New York, where she loves spending time with husband Michael Feldman, and their children Vale and Charles.

During the height of the pandemic last year, Savannah spent several months co-hosting the Today show from her home.

"I'm home, I'm home. The reason is because my family is upstate," she explained during an episode of the NBC show in April 2020.

Savannah enjoys spending time in Upstate New York with her young family

"So I'm sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less. I'm trying to work from home and also, frankly, this is what those officials are telling us what to do. So that's exactly what I'm going to do."

While it looked like she had a wonderful relaxing weekend, the return trip home wasn't as fun for Savannah.

On Sunday evening, the star shared another picture on Instagram – this time of the Holland Tunnel and a build-up of traffic.

The Today star had an incredibly busy week at work

"Things not missed," she simply captioned the image.

While last week was incredibly busy for Savannah, the star was hailed an inspiration by her fans and colleagues, who were more than impressed with her work.

On Friday's episode of Today meanwhile, Savannah and her co-star Hoda Kotb were able to sit next to each other after both having had two vaccinations – and they were more than thrilled!

