Kim Cattrall's view from luxury home belongs in a David Attenborough documentary She's not in the city anymore!

Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall lives in a spectacular Vancouver Island home with her boyfriend, Russell Thomas, and the view has to be seen to be believed.

The British-born, Canadian-raised actress blew fans away with a breathtaking glimpse at her home which she purchased in 2014.

Kim took to Instagram with a video from the balcony of her luxury retreat and David Attenborough would be proud.

WATCH: Kim Cattrall talks why she turned down Sex and the City 3

In the clip, orca whales were swimming through the blue water with a backdrop of lush evergreen trees.

"Back yard. Front seat," she captioned the magical display. Her fans marvelled at the scenery in British Columbia and wrote: "So much better than TV," and, "Wooahhhh! How lucky are you? Amazing."

Kim adores living back in the place she grew up and spoke to People magazine about why.

Kim shared the view from her back yard

"I’m coming home again," she said. "The mountains, the orcas, when I was a teenager I didn’t appreciate it. But now, they’re bringing me back."

Kim lives with Russell - who she met in 2016 - after he relocated to be with her from England.

Kim lives with her boyfriend in Canada

The star opened up about their relationship and admitted to ET Canada: "It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other other than having a few meals together.

"But he came and we got along great, and we’ve been together ever since!

"It's just so easy,” she added. "I'm very comfortable around him. He's a firecracker and he's got a wicked sense of humour. And he's easy on the eyes!”



