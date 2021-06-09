Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex reveal previously unseen spaces at private home The Wessexes live in Surrey near the Queen's home, Windsor Castle

Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex gave an unprecedented look at their royal residence when they invited The Telegraph into their Grade II listed mansion Bagshot Park for a recent interview.

Royal fans have seen more glimpses inside the property since the coronavirus pandemic has forced appearances to be virtual, but the latest photographs reveal more of their family home than ever before.

The couple live with their two children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn and the four of them share a vast property with 120 rooms!

In one shot, the royals stood in one of their sitting rooms along with their two dogs. Prince Edward can be seen holding one of the pooches while the other is perched upon an armchair. The image reveals a previously unseen room inside their home, which is dressed with traditional floral curtains and a bright purple carpet.

As well as the armchair (which the dog seems to have claimed), there is also a wooden side table with vases and an orchid on, and the couple are stood in front of a vast window overlooking their beautiful lawns.

The royal couple have the most beautiful family home

Another room where the family can admire their 51 acres of land from is their picture-perfect conservatory. In an additional photograph, Prince Edward sat at the table inside the conservatory while his wife Sophie stood and beamed at the camera.

"The poor Queen has had to put up with us staying on much longer than anybody else in Scotland and Norfolk" - the Countess of Wessex pic.twitter.com/C8HpKxVUG8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 5, 2021

The family have a stunning conservatory

The space is filled with plants and the view outside is swathes of greenery, too. In the corner, the couple also have a barbeque, which Prince Edward's late father, Prince Philip, was known to be the master of!

The vast property is said to have 120 rooms

The property was in fact a gift from the Queen, as Her Majesty bestowed them the keys to Bagshot Park in Surrey as a wedding present after they tied the knot in 1999.

Fans have seen into their home thanks to virtual apperances

During the interview, the royals also said they were "flattered" to be taking on a more prominent role in a slimmed-down monarchy since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to California.

"Naturally, the media are looking for people to fill the so-called void," Sophie then added: "If people want to pay more attention to what we're doing, then great."

