How to get FREE money to spend on Amazon Prime Day - and help small businesses too

The Amazon Prime Day 2021 UK date has been confirmed – The deals extravaganza will take place on Monday 21 June – starting at one minute past midnight – until Tuesday 22 June, wrapping up at one minute to midnight. So make sure you mark your calendars!

Just like they did last year, Amazon is rolling out a special promotion to help small businesses operating on the online shopping portal – and if you take part you can bag yourself a £10 credit to use on the big day – or days even.

How? Prime members who spend £10 on items sold by select small businesses – including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad in the run-up to 21 June will earn a £10 free credit to spend during the two-day event on almost any item across the store.

There’s more to choose from this year – almost 300,000 sellers globally are taking part in the promotion! See the landing page below or look for the blue “This product is from a small business” badge when you’re browsing Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day is a matter of days away

Remember that you need an Amazon Prime membership to get access to the deals - but you don't necessarily need to pay for it. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

Early Prime deals have already got underway across several categories, including 25% off Daily Essentials by Amazon brands. For example, you can get this crate of quality Spanish Rioja wine for 23% off.

Evansea Rioja Crianza six bottles, was £41.59 now £31.88, Amazon

Other highlights include Amazon Prime Music Unlimited free for the first four months, giving four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free, and the ability to listen offline.

There’s also a Prime Day promo of Audible already up for grabs for new customers – Prime members can get three months for 99p – with membership including an unbeatable selection of new releases, best sellers and Audible Original audiobooks and podcasts.

Fashion fans will be pleased to know there are already Prime Day savings on fashion from Amazon own brands available to shop. These great woven leather sandals are available in a rainbow of colours and a complete steal reduced from to 39.99 to 10.56.

Find woven leather sandals, were £39.99 now £10.56, Amazon

If you have little ones and a Kindle, you might want to get involved in the Amazon Kids+ Promotion: 3 months for £0.99 instead of £23.99. Amazon Kids+ is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices.

Or if you’re expecting, you need to know about the Baby Wishlist Promotion

You can get 15% discount on top of Prime Day Deals with Baby Wishlist promo code LIST15

Here’s how to save an additional 15% on already discounted deals on Prime Day in three easy steps:

1. Create your Baby Wishlist here

2. Start adding products to your baby wishlist – make sure you have everything on the list before Prime Day starts.

3. On Prime Day: Look out for Baby Top Deals and add them to your Baby Wishlist. Then add all your products to your cart and go to check out, where you get 15% discount with code LIST15.

Do you love video? Then you might want to check out some of the TV channels available on the Prime Day Video subscriptions promo page. You can get subscriptions to the likes of Starzplay, Hayu, Shudder, Crime + Investigation Play, Acorn TV, History Play, and Sundance Now for 99p/month for the first 3 months.

See all the current active Prime Day Deals on the Prime Day home page.

