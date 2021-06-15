David and Victoria Beckham's impressive dining table is perfect for a banquet The couple live in West London

David and Victoria Beckham spent £8million renovating their £31million London home, so it's no surprise that every detail has been thought through and made to order for their mansion – including their impressive dining table.

On a video posted on Monday, a shirtless David proudly showed off his dog training skills with his dog Fig, whilst sat on their kitchen floor – but we were more interested in the family's dining room, which could be seen behind the former footballer.

A large wooden table, large enough to fit the whole family of six, is clearly visible, as well as two stunning cream upholstered benches, one on each side of the table. Further to the back, two dark armchairs could be seen.

"All we do in lockdown is high five and eat #figLovesHighFives," he had captioned the brief video filmed inside the family's home.

Fans, however, admitted they were a little distracted.

David seems to be enjoying the high temperatures in the UK

"So jealous of this dog right now," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Am I the only one that hasn't looked at the dog for a second?"

"Yeah, no one's looking at the dog David," remarked another.

The family are currently living in their London home, as their children finish school. The couple and their three youngest kids, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, will no doubt have an exciting summer planned – last year they all travelled to Italy where they looked for wedding venues for Brooklyn and fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn and actress Nicola got engaged in July 2020, after dating for nine months. At the time, the Beckhams' eldest son wrote on Instagram: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."