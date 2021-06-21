10 absolute best Amazon Prime Day homeware deals - hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's that time of the year again! Amazon Prime Day has seen everything from mattresses to coffee machines, rugs and desks reduced in the sale – so if you were considering buying any homeware or furniture, now is the prime time.

Overwhelmed by the choice? We've rounded up some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, which are only available from 21-22 June - get shopping!

Bunk beds can be a great space-saving option in smaller bedrooms, and you can get 29 per cent off this set.

Bunk beds, £252.16, Prime Price £179.99, Amazon

A large proportion of the cost of a bed is the mattress, but this Silentnight one is currently only £251.05 – which means you save £237.

Silentnight mattress, was £489, Prime Price £251.05, Amazon

From removing pet hair to cleaning cars, the Shark Upright vacuum cleaner is a game-changer in any household. And did we mention that you can now get 52 per cent off?

Shark vacuum cleaner, was £379.99, Prime Price £183.99, Amazon

Or go one step further and pick up a robot vacuum cleaner that will do all the hard work for you – worth every penny.

Robot vacuum cleaner, was £219.99, Prime Price £99.99, Amazon

Minimise your trips to the coffee shops with a Nespresso Vertuo Plus, which is down to just £68.99 in the sale right now.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, was £179.99, Prime Price £68.99, Amazon

Desks have become one of the most popular items of furniture over the past year, but if you still haven't invested in one, get your hands on this beech design with two integrated cable ports and a heat and stain resistant desktop.

Desk, was £121.14, Prime Price £83.99, Amazon

And let's not forget an office chair, such as this racing one from SONGMICS with an ergonomic high back and wide seat.

SONGMICS office chair, was £77.39, Prime Price £61.99, Amazon

Looking for a natural hand-woven rug? We love this 100 per cent Jute braided design.

Hand-woven rug, was £64.50, Prime Price £44.89, Amazon

How sweet is this children's armchair? Not only does it have a sweet rocket and cloud design, but it also features anti-slip footpads and feet to prevent any damage to the floor.

Rocket armchair, was £89.99, Prime Price £37.79, Amazon

This padded ottoman can act as a seat, footstool and storage container all in one, and the velvet design comes in a range of pretty colours.

Velvet ottoman, was £59.99, Prime Price £47.99, Amazon

