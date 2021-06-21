The Echo Dot smart speaker is half price in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Let's face it, we're living in the technology era. If there's a way to make your life easier, from writing down your shopping list, to remembering to lock your doors at night – why wouldn't you?

Amazon's Echo Dot is the most popular smart speaker on the market – and there's a good reason for it.

SHOP: Kate Middleton's favourite cameras are up to 30% off for Amazon Prime Day

MORE: These are the best celebrity fragrances to shop on Amazon Prime Day: From Beyoncé to Jennifer Lopez

Alexa speakers can do just about anything, from streaming songs to checking the news, lock doors and turn on lights with its smart features, and even call someone – completely hands-free. This little device is life changing for someone with limited mobility, handy for parents who want to stay connected with their children, and fun for the tech savvy individual.

If you've always wanted to uplevel your home's technology, now is your chance. The sleek Echo Dot from Amazon is currently retailing at 50 per cent off in the Amazon Prime Day sale. At just £24.99 / $34.51, that's an absolute steal!

Echo Dot, £24.99 / $34.51, Amazon

If you're not yet convinced, don't take our word for it. This handy smart speaker has over 117,000 positive reviews.

"This is so great for day-to-day tasks like setting up timers whilst cooking, getting weather and traffic notifications," wrote one happy shopper, whilst another agreed: " I have my Alexa connect to Philips hue lights, WiFi sockets, TV… almost everything!"

Use your Echo Dot to set timers and remember tasks

A third Amazon shopper wrote: "My wife has a mobility and sight impairment. I can call her Echo without her needing to do anything, I can just drop in for a chat and my wife does not have the hassle of sorting the phone out. The [Echo Dot] is a great improvement in her life and her self esteem."

Amazon Prime Day runs from 21 -22 June, so snap up your smart speaker before they sell out, and see how you can make your life simpler with this handy home gadget.

SEE: Want Mrs Hinch’s beloved hoover? Amazon Prime Day has slashed the price by 53%

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.