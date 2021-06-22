Stacey Solomon's Karcher window vac is 40% off for Amazon Prime Day - but the deal ends soon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon is the queen of home organising and cleaning hacks, and who can forget the incredible window cleaner she bought for fiancé Joe Swash?

The DIY guru is a big fan of Karcher pressure washers and handy window vacs - Joe's probably very much enjoying his at couple's brand new home – and we have some good news if you want one for yourself. They're both in the sale for Amazon Prime Day - but only until Midnight on 22 June!

Kärcher Window Vac, was £110.37, PRIME DAY PRICE: £63.59, Amazon

The Karcher Window Vac is now on offer on Amazon for around £64 - that's 42% off the original retail price – but only for a limited time so hurry if you want to get your hands on it!

The handheld Kärcher window vacuum offers streak-free cleaning for windows, tiles and worktops, which is perfect for those constantly washing up after pets or children amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Joe Swash was thrilled with the new Kärcher Window Vac tool

The brand's pressure washers are also currently on sale for Prime Day – and it's another of Stacey's favourite cleaning tools!

Compact Kärcher Pressure Washer, was £129.99 PRIME DAY PRICE: £80, Amazon

Costing £80, which is nearly 40% off off the retail price, the compact Kärcher pressure washer is suitable for everything from removing stubborn stains on walls to cleaning decking, patio tiles and cars - and Stacey even uses her Karcher pressure washer on some home and baby items!

Stacey Solomon loves her Kärcher cleaning machines

Stacey has used her pressure washer on her oven pans and Rex's high chair

The TV star previously shared a photo on Instagram of her sparkly clean oven pan after using her pressure washer to blast the burnt stains off, while she told fans: "After I jet washed the high chair yesterday I thought about all the other things I hate cleaning that take up so much time."

Stacey added: "Honestly annoyed I didn't discover this one sooner."

Meanwhile, she first showed off her new Karcher window vac back in June 2020, when she wanted to clean the lounge doors of her Essex home. Sharing a video of Joe constructing the new home tool, the Loose Women star wrote: "I've never seen him so excited. Happy Father's Day Hoe."

After testing it out for the first time, Joe was so pleased that Stacey joked they may have a new baby on the way soon. "At this point, I'm actually not sure I bought this for him or for myself. I'll be pregnant in no time," she said

With the products bound to sell out quickly, especially if they're on offer, we'd recommend acting fast. If it's good enough for Stacey...

