Kylie Minogue's luxury London home costs 72x UK average – see inside The Australian pop star lives in the world's most expensive apartment building

Hit-maker Kylie Minogue lives in a lavish penthouse in the world's most expensive apartment building: One Hyde Park in London. Her home is believed to be worth £18million ($25million) which is 72 times more expensive than the UK average house price of £250,000 While the Australian pop star tends to keep it tightly under wraps, she has shared a series of glimpses inside – and it is beautiful…

MORE: Piers Morgan's epic £4.2m Hollywood home he can't visit right now

Kylie Minogue has set up a home recording studio

One image showed that she has set up a personal recording studio inside of the property, complete with microphones and headphones. The room has a large piece of artwork hanging on one wall and is decorated with charcoal grey walls. For lighting, Kylie has a modern curved lamp with a metallic frame.

MORE: Ed Sheeran's rare glimpses into vast £3.7million home with wife and baby Lyra

RELATED: 45 of the most stunning celebrity living rooms of all time

Kylie Minogue has a framed photo of Marilyn Monroe at home

Another shot revealed that Kylie has a photo of Marilyn Monroe framed in one room. It sits alongside a grey bookcase with LED lighting running along the sides.

Kylie captioned the carousel: "Getting ready to bring in the New Year. I want to send my love to the many who were absolute shining lights through 2020. Some of you I know and others I don't, but thank you for your strength, solace, laughs, music and shoulders to cry on when I needed it most. Here's just a few pics."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue reveals beautiful hallway at London home

In early December, Kylie also shared a rare video filmed inside of the home. It appears to have been filmed in her hallway, with a gold baroque style mirror mounted upon one wall and a pink and white marble side table, where Kylie had positioned a glass of rose wine from her eponymous drinks range, Kylie Minogue Wines. She credited the brand @kylieminoguewines and added, "A little rose!"

The lavish One Hyde Park development has attracted a whole host of celebrities including Naomi Campbell and Holly Valance.

According to Business Insider, apartments in the block cost more than £8,000, or $11,000 a square foot, nearly three times the typical price of luxury London real estate.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.