Emily Blunt and John Krasinski swapped $15million New York home for London The couple moved to London in 2020

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have an impressive transatlantic property portfolio that includes homes in London and New York.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' £3.6m house is another world

The couple and their children Hazel, seven, and Violet, five, have reportedly been living in London since August 2020 and Emily has even gushed that their daughters have already begun to pick up British accents.

The Jungle Cruise actress said on Jimmy Kimmel Live: "They've been in a proper school with school uniforms, and miraculously, they're sounding quite British, which I'm completely over the moon about."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan's film Wild Mountain Thyme

Emily and John still own a $15.3million home in Brooklyn, New York that takes up the entire eighth floor in The Standish, which was originally a hotel. Residents of the building can enjoy access to a fitness centre, a children’s playroom, and a bike room, so we imagine their family home is just as impressive.

The actress discussed how her children were finding their London move

Although Emily and John are notoriously private about their home life and rarely share any photos inside their properties, Emily's video appearance offered a look at her home office. It features dark exposed brick walls with grey bookshelves that have lighting to display their books and ornaments. Emily sat on a matching dark grey sofa topped with cream cushions while a desk and a typewriter were positioned to the left.

PHOTOS: Inside John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's former £6.2million Brooklyn home

RELATED: Amy Schumer brands Emily Blunt's marriage to John Krasinski a PR stunt – see his response

Fans were also given a peek inside during John's Some Good News appearances, which are filmed inside another study area with wooden floorboards topped with a vintage red rug and a minimalist desk. The walls are white and there is plenty of built-in storage, while wooden shelves display family photos, ornaments and even a sweet homemade card that features 'I [heart] dad' on the front.

John and Emily also own a home in New York

The family previously lived in the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood of LA, which is popular among celebrities. However, they sold their property in 2016 and moved to Brooklyn, New York, where they owned a Park Slope townhouse for a few years before selling in 2018.

But why did the couple choose to leave LA? The Devil Wears Prada star revealed: "We chose not to live in LA because it can be suffocating to always talk about work and the business. My greatest concern is to ensure I leave enough time between projects to enjoy being with my husband and children."

MORE: Katie Couric designed her huge $6.3million home with sister Clara – and it's epic

Read more HELLO! US stories here