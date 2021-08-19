Ed Sheeran shares never-before-seen look inside £3.7million estate

Ed Sheeran has left fans in a frenzy after announcing his new album, called '=', is being released on 29 October – and he inadvertently shared a peek inside his vast home in the process.

The Shape of You hitmaker took to Instagram to share the exciting news and play clips of his new music as he sat inside his rustic living room.

It was decorated with cream walls with wooden beams on the ceiling and glass-panelled arched double doors leading to what appears to be the entrance hall – where there was another set of wooden doors.

Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn had added a cream sofa to the centre of the room, while an intricate cream mirror hung on the wall in the background and a wooden wine glass holder was ready for the couple to make themselves a drink.

The singer is notoriously private about his personal life, but he has shared small glimpses into his £3.7million estate in Suffolk, nicknamed "Sheeran-ville", which he shares with Cherry and their daughter Lyra Antarctica.

Ed Sheeran announced his new album with a video inside his living room

Ed recently revealed one of the rooms of his home has an oversized teddy of Pokemon character, Snorlax, a tribute to his local area of Suffolk and a large shelving unit. The rest of the decor remains very neutral, with white walls, cream carpets and wooden skirting boards.

The singer has a Suffolk tribute inside his home

The Thinking Out Loud star owns several houses on the Suffolk site, including a modern detached farmhouse, complete with a billiards room and recording studio, a 16th-century Grade II-listed farmhouse, a four-bedroom home in front of the farmhouse, and another bungalow – all of which he has purchased over the past eight years.

Ed's estate also includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel, a four-car garage and even a pub named The Lancaster Lock.

His property investments are said to include 27 flats, houses and mansions, as reported by The Sun, including a £19.8million home in Notting Hill.

