Jennifer Garner shares quirky shower video as she shares new glimpse inside LA home The Hollywood star lives with her three children who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is never one to take herself too seriously and fans adore her fun sense of humor.

And in her latest social media post, the Hollywood star caught the attention of her followers and famous friends.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-three shared footage of herself in the shower trying to clean a giant green penguin statue.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video

The video gave a glimpse inside the star's stylish walk-in shower, featuring grey tiles and a gold shower head.

The footage then cut to Jennifer in her living room, complete with a wall mirror and grey sofas, as she dressed the penguin statue in a robe.

Jennifer Garner shared a quirky video from the shower inside her LA home

The video received quite the reaction from the star's followers, with one writing: "This is hilarious!" while another wrote: "You are so funny!" A third added: "Jen, you make me feel normal!" A fourth remarked: "One of my fav videos to exist!"

The 13 Going on 30 actress often shares fun videos online, featuring both herself and her family. Her mom Patricia is one of the main stars of Jennifer's Instagram account, and is often seen in her daughter's cooking videos.

Jennifer is a doting mom to children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Recently, she even appeared in a workout video while staying over at Jennifer's LA home.

While Jennifer shares a lot of her life on social media, when it comes to her children, she prefers to keep them out of the spotlight.

The doting mom shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer shares her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

The children split their time between their mom and dad's homes, and have recently been pictured spending a lot of time with Ben and his new girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

The former flames rekindled their relationship earlier in the year following J-Lo's high-profile split from Alex Rodriguez, who she was engaged to at the time.

Over the weekend, Jennifer – who is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max - and Ben took all their kids out to The Magic Castle in Los Angeles, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

