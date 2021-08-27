Amazon's insect-repellent magnetic screen door has 28k five-star reviews - it will change your summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Open doors and windows during the summer mean you’ve likely been welcoming some unwanted flying visitors. Yes, we’re talking about BUGS. If you’re looking for a solution to repel those pests while also letting fresh air circulate through your home, Amazon has a life-changing magnetic screen door that’s creating a buzz.

The easy to install screen, which is attached to your door or window frame with simple velcro, has 28,000 five-star reviews, is easily removable, and even better, it’s on sale for 50% off at just £14.99.

Apalus Magnetic Screen Door, was £29.99 now £14.99/$15.38, Amazon

The Apalus magnetic screen door, which has a 4.7-star out of 5 Amazon rating, comes in black, white or grey, and in widths ranging from 80cm to 140cm to fit almost any door.

No DIY skills or tools are required for this budget-friendly bug solution, which has a deceptively simple mesh curtain design.

“Brilliant product” said one five-star reviewer, while another “delighted” Amazon customer wrote: “The product is very good quality and has allowed me [to] leave the back door open without any annoying flies or insects.”

So how does it work? Adhesive velcro strips hold the edges of the curtain in place on the door frame, and the screen door is split down the middle so you can walk through. The magnetic closures automatically snap shut afterward, keeping bugs at bay.

And you have pets, don’t worry - dogs and cats can easily pass through the opening (as demonstrated by at least one reviewer’s adorable demonstration video on the Amazon site).

One pet owner said, “I was initially sceptical about how well the magnetic seam would self-close, but I'm happy to report that it works perfectly, even with our two large dogs… If you're fed up with swatting flies during the summer months (days!) I can highly recommend this screen.”

