Kate Middleton grew up in the lap of luxury – see £1.5million childhood home The Duchess of Cambridge grew up in Berkshire

Kate Middleton's current home is a palace, and her childhood home was pretty impressive too. The Duchess of Cambridge lived in a £1.5million property named Oak Acre in Bucklebury village, along with her mother Carole Middleton, father Michael Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton.

Kate's family moved to the large, detached house when she was aged 13, and it is reported to have cost more than six times the UK average house price which stands at £249,000 and also more than 47 times the UK average salary of £31,461.

The red brick exterior, Georgian-style windows and pointed roofs ensure it is in keeping with the area's aesthetic. The exterior has manicured lawns, submerged flower beds and an abundance of trees. It's also set within one-and-a-half acres of beautiful grounds.

The picturesque Berkshire location ranked higher than Windsor in a recent 'Best places to live in England' list.

All of Carole and Michael's children attended Marlborough College, which is a 40-minute drive away from the area.

Kate was 13 when her parents moved to Oak Acre in Bucklebury village

The Middletons are still very settled members of the village, and Prince William and Kate Middleton even invited the local pub owner to their nuptials in 2011.

Kate's parents still live in Bucklebury village

Carole and Michael decided to upgrade to the £4.7million Bucklebury Manor in 2012, after they deemed Oak Acre to not be private enough as the public access points allowed passers-by to look in.

Their current home, a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian manor, is much more secluded. Kate's brother James stayed there for a while during the pandemic, giving fans a glimpse inside its beautiful grounds.

Prince George spent the first few months of his life in Bucklebury

It is also believed that Prince George spent the first few months of his life at this idyllic countryside home, when Kate Middleton was a new mother.

Kate now lives in Apartment 1A Kensington Palace, along with her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. As well as their central London residence, the family has a country retreat in Norfolk called Anmer Hall. Considering the Duchess grew up in the countryside, we can only imagine that she very much enjoys the quiet surroundings of their second home.

