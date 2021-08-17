This Dyson desk fan has rave reviews from shoppers – and it's $100 off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Working from home during the summer months can be a bit of a nightmare when it comes to the heat, especially if your home isn't kitted out with the same air conditioning that an office might have. Enter the Dyson desk fan – and did we mention you can currently save yourself $100?

Dyson has a summer sale on right now, and it's offering a huge discount on the Pure Cool Link DP01 purifying fan, which usually retails for $399.99 but is now down to just $299.99.

The sleek white and silver design automatically removes 99.97% of pollutants and allergens, including pollen, bacteria and pet dander, and projects cool, purified air around the room.

The fan also features integrated sensors that automatically monitor your air quality and report to the Dyson Link app, while the night mode offers quiet settings and a dimmed display that are suitable for light sleepers.

If the bargain price isn't enough to convince you to invest in one, then the rave reviews from customers are sure to. The fan has earned 4.2 stars, with one review reading: "This machine works wonders as far as I can tell. (I don't have any scientific equipment to test it) but as soon as I blow a 'pollutant' towards the machine it instantly kicks on."

Dyson purifying desk fan, was $399.99 now $299.99, Dyson

Another added: "The App system is excellent and 100% reliable, even when I'm 30 miles away at work. Overall, I'd say this is one of the best investments I've ever made and will never buy a traditional fan again."

Looking for more Dyson bargains? The brand is also offering $70 off the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner which is lightweight and has up to 40 minutes of run time.

But if you're interested in snapping up these deals then we'd recommend acting fast as they're likely to only stick around for a limited time.

