10 Royal Christmas decorations 2021: From the Queen's Corgi bauble to Buckingham Palace ornaments

No one does Christmas quite like the royals! Back in 2020, the Queen and Prince Philip installed a total of six Christmas trees at Windsor Castle, including a mammoth 20ft model, in St George's Hall of the property – yes, really.

Getting into the holiday spirit, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also known for installing huge Christmas trees outside Kensington Palace, complete with glowing white lights and golden baubles.

Considering their love of the festive season, we've rounded up the best Christmas decorations that the royal family would absolutely love. From London tourism decorations to Buckingham Palace ornaments and the Queen's Corgi baubles, Fortnum & Mason, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and more are selling the most fabulous festive decorations right now – and we reckon they'd get the royal seal of approval.

Embroidered Diamante Red Crown Christmas Decoration, £22, Fortnum & Mason

This Diamante Red Crown decoration was handmade in India by a talented team of master embroiderers.

Welsh Corgi Christmas Decoration, £15, Fortnum & Mason

Her majesty would love this bauble of her beloved Corgis.

Bombki Little Buckingham Palace Decoration, £27, Fortnum & Mason

Bring Buckingham Palace home to you with this ornate decoration from Fortnum & Mason.

Bombki Little London Christmas Decorations, £99, Fortnum & Mason

Mouth-blown and hand-decorated, this set of five ornaments depicts London's most iconic buildings and features, including Big Ben and the classic red Routemaster Bus.

Tourism Union Jack Bauble, £5, John Lewis

This sequin Union Jack bauble will sparkle on your Christmas tree.

Tinker Tailor Tourism Solider Tree Decoration, £12, John Lewis

Is there anything more iconic than the Royal Guard's red uniform? This stunning ornament has been made by a select group of artisan crafters in India. Each stitch has been sewn traditionally by hand using a combination of cotton and metal threads, beads and faux pearls.

Queen Elizabeth II Portrait Tree Ornament, £24.95, Liberty London

Fans of Her Majesty can decorate their Christmas tree with a portrait of ​​Queen Elizabeth II.

London Skyline Liberty Bone China Bauble, £19.95, Liberty London

Trace the London skyline across this fine bone China bauble from the royal-approved brand, Liberty London.

Corgi with Crown Decoration, £9.95, Liberty London

How cute is this Corgi ornament?! We're loving its golden crown.

London Landmarks Liberty Bone China Bauble, £19.95, Liberty London

Celebrate the vibrant city of London this Christmas with Liberty's landmark bauble.

