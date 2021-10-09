Lara Spencer's foyer inside luxury Connecticut home will give you chills What a welcome!

Lara Spencer lives in the most beautiful home in Connecticut and she recently gave fans a glimpse inside - and her foyer is amazing.

The GMA star shared a photo of her beloved dog, Riva, laying by the front door waiting for her son, Duff, to come home and while the pooch was adorable, the home stole the show.

The sizeable Golden Retriever was dwarfed by the splendid entryway, complete with fabulous hanging lights and an oversized rug which partially covered the hardwood floors.

There wasn't a pair of shoes in sight and nothing looked out of place. Lara kept it simple with a modern-looking table and ornaments which were placed beneath a big, black mirror.

She captioned the image: "Waiting by the door for Duff to get home from college for the weekend...(me too). But for her fans, it was all about her home.

"Beautiful entryway," wrote one, while a second added: "Beautiful foyer, beautiful pup," and others said: "You have a beautiful home."

Lara's home is beautiful

Lara shares her home with her husband, Richard McVey, and her daughter, Katherine. Her son, Duff, went off to college recently, which is why she was so excited for him to be paying her a visit.

As if the house isn't perfect enough, it also has a stunning guest house which she renovated with some very frugal findings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lara explained: "Since it was during quarantine, I had to get very creative with my existing finds from flea markets and thrift stores along the way."

Her dog Riva makes the perfect show-home model

She loves finding a hidden gem for her home and made a name for herself with her hit show Flea Market Flip.

While it's no longer running, she has another show - in addition to her GMA hosting gig - called, Everything But the House.

The show premiered in March 2021 and became a hit with viewers who love watching Lara find treasures in other people's homes.

It recently got renewed for a second season and Lara and her fans were delighted.

