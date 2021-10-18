Sarah Ferguson ditched huge mansion to move back in with ex Prince Andrew The Duchess of York rented a huge mansion

Unconventionally, Sarah Ferguson currently lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, but during their very public divorce, the Duchess of York actually moved out of their marital home to rent a nearby mansion - and it was seriously epic.

PHOTOS: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's mansion hosted daughters' weddings – inside

Sunninghill Park in Ascot was their marital home together, gifted to the couple by the Queen, and they lived there with their children Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, but from 1994-1997, Sarah leased a property close by.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson has the most magical garden at Royal Lodge

Kingsbourne is the official name of the grand house, located on the Wentworth Estate near Ascot. The huge mansion with its multiple rooms also had a tennis court and swimming pool on site.

Sarah Ferguson lives at Kingsbourne during her divorce

It is believed that Sarah Ferguson did move back to the family home of Sunninghill though, even after her divorce.

The grand house in Surrey had ample grounds too

Prince Andrew acquired Royal Lodge officially in 2004, two years after the Queen Mother's death as she used to reside there. Then, in 2006, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson came and joined him at the royal home, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stayed there until they were adults.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson's romantic garden addition at home with Prince Andrew

STORY: Sarah Ferguson's mesmerising £70k engagement ring: everything you need to know

Sarah rented this house from 1994-1997

Speaking about her unusual living arrangements to USA Today, the Duchess said: "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn’t it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that’s ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

The Duchess of York now lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew

In 2018, Sarah made another telling comment: "Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We've shown it. You saw it at the [royal] wedding. We stand up for each other, fight for each other. We're totally respectful of each other’s position and thoughts and we listen to each other … And we sit around the table and have afternoon tea together. It’s a very important part of our lives."

The Grade II-listed residence, Royal Lodge, boasts 30 rooms and has lavish interiors, and lots of the décor is revealed via Sarah's YouTube channel and Instagram account.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.