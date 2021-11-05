Everything you can expect for Black Friday 2021 and all of the best deals to shop now

Black Friday is almost here and we're already excited about the upcoming deals across fashion, beauty, tech, homeware and more. It's quite possibly the best sales day of the year, so if you want to get prepared, take a look at all of the early discounts we've found, plus everything we know will be going live on the big day.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday 26 November. However, deals and discounts are expected to go live as soon as three weeks prior to the main event, with some available to shop right now.

What is Black Friday?

The event originated as a shopping day in the US for the Friday following Thanksgiving, but it's now become a worldwide event with huge deals across all of our favourite brands. Falling so close to December, many use it as an opportunity to get big savings on their Christmas shopping.

What deals to expect this Black Friday?

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon Black Friday sales are some of the most sought after and you can expect hundreds of discounts across all categories. The online retailer often kicks things off a week in advance, with deals lasting beyond the following Monday (aka Cyber Monday).

Apple Black Friday deals

Apple rarely offers discounts, but the tech giant makes an exception for Black Friday where there are deals on everything from iPhones to AirPods to iMacs. Last year there were reductions on the Apple AirPods pro, the MacBook Pro, the iPad Pro, Apple Watches and the latest iPhone at that time, the 12 Pro Max. We're expecting much of the same for 2021.

Currys Black Friday deals

In previous years, popular electronics brands such as Dyson, Bosch, Shark, Philips and Panasonic were included in the Currys Black Friday sale. They even promise to price match any other UK retailer, including all discount codes.

Wowcher Black Friday deals

Wowcher has deals across clothing, beauty products, homeware, electronics, toys and even holidays this Black Friday. Bookmark their Black Friday 2021 page which is already being updated daily with flash deals.

John Lewis Black Friday deals

As one of the UK's biggest retailers, you'll find pretty much everything you could need at John Lewis from tech to home appliances, as well as a huge range of clothing and beauty products. Last year, there were big savings on brands like Nespresso and Fitbit, plus 40% off Le Creuset and up to 60% off Google products.

Argos Black Friday deals

Last year, the most popular offers at Argos were on tech items, with up to £200 off Samsung TVs and 50% off Razer gaming peripherals, plus deals on TV sticks and Google Nest smart speakers. This year, we're expecting similar, so make sure to include them in your search for electronics. There were also lots of deals on kids toys, which are in extra high demand this year so you'll need to get in quick.

Selfridges Black Friday deals

If you're looking for deals on luxury items, Selfridges offered 20% off almost everything for Black Friday in 2020. We'll be keeping an eye out (and getting very excited) to see if this discount is happening again.

& Other Stories Black Friday deals

& Other Stories also usually take a generous 20% off everything site-wide. Make sure to bookmark their page because the most popular pieces will sell out for sure.

Missoma Black Friday deals

For the last few years, Black Friday has meant 20% off everything at Missoma. So if you've been eyeing up those earrings for a while, set your alarm, because 26 November is almost definitely the time to buy.

Glossier Black Friday deals

We can always count on Glossier to come through with Black Friday deals. The beauty brand usually offers 25% off everything for the whole weekend with further discounts on gift sets. The question is, can your Boy Brow hold out that long?

What early Black Friday deals can you get right now?

Boots Black Friday deals

The Boots Black Friday sale has already begun with some incredible discounts available on beauty. You'll find more than half price off selected gift sets, £10 off YSL makeup, £280 off Oral B toothbrushes and huge savings on fragrance.

Superdrug Black Friday deals

Superdrug members have exclusive early access to the Black Friday sale, which is currently up to 55% off everything from makeup to skincare.

Very Black Friday deals

Very has promised to up their game for Black Friday 2021 and already has some amazing deals on Smart TVs right now. Expect hundreds of further discounts on products from adidas, Samsung, Silent Night, Nintendo and more.

Decathlon Black Friday deals

Many of Decathlon's deals have already gone live, which means you can eliminate the stress of Christmas shopping and get the kids' presents early. Right now you'll find discounts on everything from bikes to electric scooters to skiwear.

UpCircle Black Friday deals

Sustainable beauty brand UpCircle has deals going live every Friday until the big weekend when there's 40% off everything. This weekend you'll receive a free refill on any full-sized product purchased, you'll get free limited edition UpCircle merch with every order over the weekend of 12th and it's buy-one-get-one-half-price the weekend before Black Friday.

