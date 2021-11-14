Inside Robin Roberts' incredible New York apartment close to the GMA studios The Good Morning America star also has a home in Connecticut

Robin Roberts lives with her partner Amber Laign in Connecticut during the weekends, but is based in New York during the week for work.

MORE: Robin Roberts marks end of an era with partner Amber as she returns to GMA studio

The Good Morning America star has a beautiful apartment in the Upper West Side of the city, and shared a glimpse inside it on social media recently.

The popular TV star had posted via her pet dog Lukas' Instagram page, showing her pet pooch relaxing in the living room.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to GMA

The apartment looks incredibly stylish and modern with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the city's iconic skyline.

MORE: Robin Roberts reunites with her family on emotional day as fans send their support

SEE: Robin Roberts feels fan love as she reveals incredible career news

Robin had previously joked about her living situation in the city during an episode on GMA, where they were discussing the weather conditions in New York.

The TV star previously told her co-hosts, including weatherman Sam Champion: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living rom."

Inside Robin Roberts' incredible New York apartment

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse." The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting.

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals major career news as fans send support

MORE: Robin Roberts returns to GMA for exciting new project with co-star

Michael Strahan was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

Robin with her partner Amber Laign

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home."

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional details of new job in poignant post

While the author is based in New York during the week, her partner Amber spends the majority of her time at their home in Connecticut.

Robin lives near the GMA studios during the weekdays

The couple are used to living apart for most of the week but during the pandemic last year they got to experience being in the same house together seven days a week, for several months.

MORE: Robin Roberts wows in poolside photo with partner Amber to mark special celebration

MORE: Robin Roberts enjoys memorable send-off as she exits GMA

This has made the couple stronger than ever, and they recently celebrated 16 years together.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.