Louise Redknapp lives with her two sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, since splitting with her husband Jamie Redknapp in 2017, and in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine revealed she's "really worried" about the boys moving out.

Eldest son Charley is considering relocating to America for university, and Louise was honest in the publication about her feelings. She said: "It's really on my mind. I know I mustn't stand in his way and I've got to encourage him all the way.

"I said 'Can you just go to New York? It doesn't take long to get there!' But knowing him it will be the furthest away place."

Louise's sons are clearly her world, and along with her work these form the main focuses in her life.

Louise lives in Surrey with her sons

"It sounds basic, but I've got two things that are really important to me right now: my kids, because I want to be a solid part of their life, and my work," she said.

Her boys are her whole world

Will she date again? Only when she has time. "On my days off, going out and having a social life is not my priority," she candidly revealed.

The family currently live in a beautiful Surrey home together and while they tend to keep their private lives under wraps, the former Eternal singer did share glimpses into her stunning garden via her Instagram Stories.

Louise shared a look at her garden set-up

The star has an outdoor sofa, which is well used in the summer months. It is adorned with black and white cushions from H&M. Louise also jazzed up her outdoor space with plant pots arranged in a collection – so cute.

Louise's ex-husband, former footballer Jamie, has recently got married to model Frida Andersson, and the 37-year-old is currently expecting their first baby together.

The star has a beautiful garden

Speaking about her break-up and the news of Jamie's wedding and baby plans in the magazine interview, Louise admitted she's "taking each day as it comes".

