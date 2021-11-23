Holly Willoughby shares rare family video and fans notice incredible detail The TV star welcomed a dog into her home last month

Holly Willoughby is the proud mum of three children, Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, 7, a cat named Bluebell – and since last month, a dog named Bailey.

The adjustment has been slow, she has now admitted, revealing that it's taken several weeks for Bluebell to trust her new home companion.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the presenter shared a rare video filmed inside her London home, showing Bluebell finally getting near Bailey, who was waiting for her at the end of the stairs.

"Introducing a puppy to a cat has to be a slow and gentle process. I installed a baby stair gate so that Bluebell would feel safe and have the run of the house upstairs. Over the course of a few weeks, she ventured down, one step a day, until this happened at the weekend. One small step for cat, one giant leap for our family…" she captioned the sweet 38-second clip.

Holly very rarely shared glimpses inside her London home

Fans loved the post, and one noticed an incredible detail that made them "feel better" about themselves.

"The fact that even Holly Willoughby's cats claw the stair carpet makes me feel better," a fan wrote. The comment was quickly seen by the This Morning presenter who responded: "I'm not sure I let her…" followed by a laughing emoji.

"Epic," remarked Dermot O'Leary whilst another reassured the TV star: "I've just been going through the same process! 1 out of 2 cats now firmly in love with the pup." Holly appreciated the encouragement and replied: "That's good to know! Thank you x."

Holly introduced Bailey to her fans last week

Holly announced the arrival of her new pet Golden Retriever last week. Sharing the news on her lifestyle website, WYLDE, Holly remarked: "Bailey came into our life this month and has changed everything.

"My daughter has been campaigning for us to get a dog since she was able to talk, and we have been waiting for the right time for a dog to fit into our family life. Now, is that time."

On how little Bailey has had a positive impact on their life, Holly added: "This little ball of scrumptious energy bounded into our world and immediately made us question why on earth we have waited so long.

"She's been brilliant for getting us all out of the house, going on long walks and playing in the garden.