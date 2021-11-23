Black Friday 2021: The only deals worth shopping for

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is almost here and we're already excited about the upcoming deals across fashion, beauty, tech, homeware and more. It's quite possibly the best sale of the year, so if you want to get prepared, take a look at all of the early discounts we've found, plus everything we know will be going live across the weekend.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday 26 November. However, lots of deals and discounts go live as soon as three weeks prior to the main event, with many available to shop right now.

What is Black Friday?

The sale originated as a shopping day in the US for the Friday following Thanksgiving, but it's now become a worldwide event with huge deals across all of our favourite brands. Falling so close to December, it's the perfect opportunity to get big savings on your Christmas shopping.

What deals to expect this Black Friday?

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon Black Friday sales are some of the most sought after and you can expect hundreds of deals across all categories, often lasting beyond Cyber Monday. So far we've found big discounts on the Kindle Paperwhite, Apple Watch Series 6, Shark Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Samsung Galaxy M32, Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules and Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm - to name just a few.

Apple Watch Series 6, was £479 now £419, Amazon

Boots Black Friday deals

Boots has huge discounts on electronics like the Oral-B iO8™ Electric Toothbrush which is down from £450 to £150, and the Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device which is down from £449 to £299. You can also save £10 on YSL makeup including the YSL Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen and YSL Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara. Plus, there are savings on bestsellers like Clarins Double Serum and Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder.

Oral B iO8™ Electric Toothbrush with travel case, was £450 now £150, Boots

John Lewis Black Friday deals

As one of the UK's biggest retailers, you'll find sales on pretty much everything you could need in the John Lewis Black Friday sale from tech to home appliances, as well as a huge range of clothing and beauty products. So far, some of the best deals are 20% off Barbour, 25% off Whistles and 20% off Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Cast iron signature casserole dish, was £215 now £189, John Lewis

Selfridges Black Friday deals

Set your alarms because Selfridges will be offering 20% off almost everything from tomorrow with the code SELFCCE. Can't wait? The beauty sale has already begun, with savings on 1000s of luxury products.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation, was £44 now £35, Selfridges

Currys Black Friday deals

In previous years, popular electronics brands such as Dyson, Bosch, Shark, Philips and Panasonic were included in the Currys Black Friday sale. They even promise to price match any other UK retailer, including all discount codes. Don't miss huge savings on the Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and this Samsung Smart TV.

Tassimo by Bosch coffee machine, was £79.99 now £29, Currys

Argos Black Friday deals

Last year, the most popular offers at Argos were on electronic items and we're expecting much of the same for 2021 with deals already live across lots of bestselling products. There were also big sales on kids toys, which are in extra high demand this year so make sure you get in quick.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser, was £59.99 now £29.99, Argos

ASOS Black Friday deals

ASOS is yet to confirm discounts for the Black Friday weekend, but right now there's up to 60% off selected items, plus you can win up to 50% off absolutely everything using the code CHANCE. Your discount will be revealed at the checkout.

Topshop Mom jeans, were £40 now £28, ASOS

Very Black Friday deals

From luxury fashion to Apple products, Very has some of the best Black Friday deals available. Don't miss the Apple iPhone XR 64Gb for £415, the Samsung 43 inch HDR Smart TV for £379 or the Apple AirPods with charging case for £99.

Apple AirPods, were £159 now £99, Very

Lakeland Black Friday deals

From slow cookers to pizza ovens and coffee machines to ice cream makers, there are big savings to be had in the Lakeland Black Friday sale.

Lakeland 6L slow cooker, was £42.99 now £29.99, Lakeland

Wowcher Black Friday deals

Wowcher has deals across clothing, beauty products, homeware, electronics, toys and even holidays. The Black Friday 2021 page is being updated daily with flash sales, like a wireless phone charging pad down from £44.99 to £3.99.

Wireless phone charging pad, was £44.99 now £3.99, Wowcher

Disney Black Friday deals

From Wednesday 24 to Sunday 28 November, shopDisney will be offering 20% off (almost!) everything for Black Friday with the code MAGIC20.

Disney Store Elsa costume for kids, was £33 now £26.40, Disney

Lookfantastic Black Friday deals

Stock up on beauty essentials with up to 40% off at Lookfantastic, and check back for more deals coming this weekend.

ghd Original Styler, was £109 now £87.20, Lookfantastic

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals

We're always excited for a Charlotte Tilbury sale and right now you can save 30% on some beauty bestsellers. You'll also receive free full-size gifts with all orders over £80.

Charlotte's Iconic Matte Lip Kit, was £42 now £29.40, Charlotte Tilbury

Missoma Black Friday deals

Missoma's Black Friday sale has gone live with 25% off everything site-wide. Whether you've been eyeing up the Chubby Hoop earrings, the Roman Arc Coin necklace or maybe the new Harris Reed collection, now is definitely the time to buy.

Roman Arc Coin necklace, was £145 now £108.75, Missoma

Net-A-Porter Black Friday deals

The Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale is as of yet unconfirmed, but if it's anything like last year we can expect up to 60% off womenswear, as well as huge savings on luxury beauty brands from Dr. Barbara Sturm to Augustinus Bader.

Saint Laurent Monogramme leather pouch, £530, Net-A-Porter

Glossier Black Friday deals

We can always count on Glossier to come through with Black Friday deals. The beauty brand has confirmed they'll be offering 20% off everything from 25-30 November, as well as five limited edition Black Friday weekend only sets. The question is, can your Boy Brow hold out that long?

Boy Brow, £14, Glossier

Liberty London Black Friday deals

You can take up to 30% off must-have luxury pieces in Liberty's Black Friday sale. There's also up to 15% off premium beauty.

Sweet Thing silk charmeuse robe, was £450 now £360, Liberty

Lovehoney Black Friday deals

Lovehoney has big discounts on everything from toys to lingerie. Don't miss savings on the Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit, 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar for Women or Lovehoney Empress Purple Satin and Lace Chemise Set.

12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar for Women, was £90 now £72, Lovehoney

Mango Black Friday deals

Upgrade your winter wardrobe with up to 50% off thousands of styles in the Mango Black Friday sale. The deal ends on Sunday.

High heel leather boots, were £149.99 now £119.99, Mango

& Other Stories Black Friday deals

& Other Stories is taking 20% off everything site-wide on Black Friday. Make sure to bookmark the pieces you want because the most popular will sell out for sure.

Two-toned sweater, £85, & Other Stories

River Island Black Friday deals

There's 20% off everything at River Island right now with the code HELLOBF. Expect even bigger deals for the coming Black Friday weekend.

Blazer dress, was £85 now £68, River Island

Jaeger Black Friday deals

From wool coats to tailored trousers, British fashion brand Jaegar does the best wardrobe staples and has taken 20% off selected lines from now until Cyber Monday.

Pure wool double-breasted tailored coat, was £250 now £200, Jaeger

Monica Vinader Black Friday deals

Monica Vinader is offering a 25% discount on everything from 18-30 November, with 30% off orders over £150. Newsletter subscribers will have access to all the info on even bigger flash deals.

Siren stacking ring set, was £250 now £187.50, Monica Vinader

Oliver Bonas Black Friday deals

There's 40% off selected lines at Oliver Bonas right now. If you don't already have an account, you'll need to sign up for free first.

Rizardo armchair, was £445 now £356, Oliver Bonas

Nespresso Black Friday deals

Nespresso has some amazing deals on coffee machines. Choose the Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee Machine + 200 free capsules down from £199 to £129 or the Vertuo Chrome & Aeroccino3 which is down from £269 to £119.

Vertuo Chrome & Aeroccino3, was £269 now £119, Nespresso

Feelunique Black Friday deals

Save up to 33% across all beauty at Feelunique this Black Friday. Plus, look out for new daily deals all week.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, was £44 now £28.60, Feelunique

NEOM Organics Black Friday deals

Love NEOM? Right now, you'll receive a free reed diffuser when you spend £45 or more with the code PEACE, or a free candle and hand cream when you spend £90 with the code NOURISH. Look out for more deals coming this Black Friday weekend.

Real Luxury scented candle, £46, Neom

Nike Black Friday deals

Members can take 25% off everything at Nike with the code GAME21 from 25-30 November.

Air Max 270, £134.95, Nike

Blue Light Card Black Friday brands

Key workers who have a Blue Light card (they can be ordered online for £4.99) will have access to extra deals across a whole range of brands this Black Friday. These are set to include Samsung, River Island, Shark, Ray-Ban, Boohoo, New Look, Halfords and more.

