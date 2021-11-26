Black Friday 2021: These are the only deals worth shopping for

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is officially here and as usual it's quite possibly the best sale of the year. With hundreds of huge deals across fashion, beauty, tech, homeware and more it can be a bit overwhelming, so we've cut through the noise to find everything you'll actually want to shop today. See you at the checkout...

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday 26 November. However, lots of deals and discounts go live as soon as three weeks prior to the main event and last until Cyber Monday (29 November) and beyond.

What is Black Friday?

The sale originated as a shopping day in the US for the Friday following Thanksgiving, but it's now become a worldwide event with huge deals across all of our favourite brands. Falling so close to December, it's the perfect opportunity to get big savings on your Christmas shopping.

What deals to expect this Black Friday?

Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon Black Friday sales are some of the most sought after with deals across all categories, often lasting beyond Cyber Monday. So far we've found big discounts on the Amazon Echo Dot, Kindle Paperwhite, Apple Watch Series 6, Shark Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Samsung Galaxy M32, Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules and Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm - to name just a few.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), was £39.99 now £18.99, Amazon

Boots Black Friday deals

Boots has huge discounts on electronics like the Oral-B iO8™ Electric Toothbrush which is down from £450 to £150, and the Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device which is down from £449 to £299. You can also save on bestsellers like Clarins Double Serum and Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder. Plus, there's £10 off YSL makeup including the YSL Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen and YSL Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device, was £449 now £299, Boots

John Lewis Black Friday deals

As one of the UK's biggest retailers, you'll find sales on pretty much everything you could need in the John Lewis Black Friday sale from tech to home appliances, as well as a huge range of clothing and beauty products. Look out for 20% off Barbour, 25% off Whistles and 20% off Le Creuset.

Le Creuset Cast iron signature casserole dish, was £215 now £189, John Lewis

Selfridges Black Friday deals

The Selfridges sale has landed, and there's 20% off almost everything with the code SELFCCE. Expect designer fashion and luxury beauty with big discounts.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation, was £44 now £35, Selfridges

ASOS Black Friday deals

Black Friday is officially live at ASOS with up to 80% off everything site-wide. AND you can take an extra 15% off with the code BFDEAL15. Go, go, go.

Topshop Mom jeans, were £40 now £20, ASOS

Argos Black Friday deals

Argos has hundred of deals across popular electronic items from Dyson vacuums to Revlon hair tools, as well as kids' toys, which are in extra high demand this year so make sure you get in quick.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser, was £59.99 now £29.99, Argos

Disney Black Friday deals

shopDisney is offering 20% off (almost!) everything until Sunday with the code MAGIC20.

Disney Store Elsa costume for kids, was £33 now £26.40, Disney

Very Black Friday deals

From luxury fashion to Apple products, Very has some of the best Black Friday deals available. Don't miss the Apple iPhone XR 64Gb for £415, the Samsung 43 inch HDR Smart TV for £359 or the Apple AirPods with charging case for £99.

Apple AirPods, were £159 now £99, Very

Facebook Portal Black Friday deals

If you've been thinking about buying a Facebook Portal video device, now is the time - you can save up to £90 on a Portal in their big Black Friday sale, including the brand new Portal Go.

Facebook Portal Go, was £199, NOW £149, Portal

Currys Black Friday deals

The Currys Black Friday sale has discounts on all of the popular electronics brands, like Bosch, Dyson, Shark, Philips and Panasonic. They even promise to price match any other UK retailer, including all discount codes. Don't miss huge savings on the Tassimo by Bosch Coffee Machine, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and this Samsung Smart TV.

Tassimo by Bosch coffee machine, was £79.99 now £29, Currys

Lakeland Black Friday deals

From slow cookers to pizza ovens and coffee machines to ice cream makers, there are big savings to be had in the Lakeland Black Friday sale.

Lakeland 6L slow cooker, was £42.99 now £29.99, Lakeland

Wowcher Black Friday deals

Wowcher has deals across clothing, beauty products, homeware, electronics, toys and even holidays. The Black Friday 2021 page is being updated daily with flash sales, like a wireless phone charging pad down from £44.99 to £3.99.

Wireless phone charging pad, was £44.99 now £3.99, Wowcher

Lookfantastic Black Friday deals

Stock up on all your beauty favourites with up to 50% off at Lookfantastic. Take an extra 10% off almost everything at checkout with the code CYBER.

ghd Original Styler, was £109 now £87, Lookfantastic

Cult Beauty Black Friday deals

From Benefit to Byredo, take 25% off everything at Cult Beauty with the code CBBF25.

Byredo Mixed Emotions Eau de Parfum, was £122 now £91.50, Cult Beauty

Feelunique Black Friday deals

Feelunique has up to 50% off over 350 brands as well as daily deals going live from now until Cyber Monday - and they're products you'd actually find on our shopping lists.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, was £44 now £28.60, Feelunique

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals

We're always excited for a Charlotte Tilbury sale and right now you can save 30% on some beauty bestsellers. You'll also receive free full-size gifts with all orders over £80.

Charlotte's Iconic Matte Lip Kit, was £42 now £25.20, Charlotte Tilbury

Missoma Black Friday deals

Missoma's Black Friday sale has gone live with 25% off everything site-wide. Whether you've been eyeing up the Chubby Hoop earrings, the Roman Arc Coin necklace or maybe the new Harris Reed collection, now is definitely the time to buy.

Roman Arc Coin necklace, was £145 now £108.75, Missoma

Net-A-Porter Black Friday deals

The Net-A-Porter Black Friday sale is now live with 30% off across selected womenswear, shoes, bags and beauty. Expect the likes of Manolo Blahnik, Michael Kors, Anine Bing, Joseph and Victoria Beckham. Just enter BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout.

Joseph Sidena paneled leather midi skirt, was £895 now £626.50 Net-A-Porter

Glossier Black Friday deals

We can always count on Glossier to come through with Black Friday deals. The beauty brand is offering 20% off everything from now until 30 November, as well as five new limited edition Black Friday weekend only sets.

Boy Brow, was £14 now £11.20, Glossier

Liberty London Black Friday deals

You can take up to 30% off must-have luxury womenswear and homeware, plus 15% off premium beauty in Liberty's Black Friday sale.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 50ml, was £205 now £174.25, Liberty

Lovehoney Black Friday deals

Lovehoney has big discounts on everything from toys to lingerie. Don't miss savings on the Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit, 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar for Women or Lovehoney Empress Purple Satin and Lace Chemise Set.

12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar for Women, was £90 now £63, Lovehoney

Mango Black Friday deals

Upgrade your winter wardrobe with up to 50% off thousands of styles in the Mango Black Friday sale. The deal ends on Sunday.

High heel leather boots, were £149.99 now £119.99, Mango

& Other Stories Black Friday deals

There's 20% off everything at & Other Stories, but you'll need to be quick. It's on for today only.

Pocket sweater, was £65 now £52, & Other Stories

All Saints Black Friday deals

From classic leather jackets to statement partywear, there's 30% off everything at AllSaints until Sunday.

Rosetta tinsel 2-in1 dress, was £219 now £153.30, AllSaints

River Island Black Friday deals

There's 20% off everything at River Island right now with the code HELLOBF.

Blazer dress, was £85 now £68, River Island

Jaeger Black Friday deals

From wool coats to tailored trousers, British fashion brand Jaegar does the best wardrobe staples and has taken 20% off selected lines from now until Cyber Monday.

Pure wool double-breasted tailored coat, was £250 now £200, Jaeger

Monica Vinader Black Friday deals

Monica Vinader is offering a 25% discount on everything from 18-30 November, with 30% off orders over £150. Newsletter subscribers will have access to all the info on even bigger flash deals.

Siren stacking ring set, was £250 now £187.50, Monica Vinader

Oliver Bonas Black Friday deals

From homeware to fashion, there's a huge 40% off selected lines at Oliver Bonas right now.

AromaHome Time Out Essential Oil Diffuser, was £45 now £27, Oliver Bonas

Nespresso Black Friday deals

Nespresso has some amazing deals on coffee machines. Choose the Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee Machine + 200 free capsules down from £199 to £129 or the Vertuo Chrome & Aeroccino3 which is down from £269 to £119.

Vertuo Chrome & Aeroccino3, was £269 now £119, Nespresso

The White Company Black Friday deals

Stock up on luxury candles, bedding and nightwear at The White Company with 20% off using the code JOY20.

Faux fur slippers, were £36 now £28.80, The White Company

NEOM Organics Black Friday deals

Love NEOM? Right now, you'll receive a free reed diffuser when you spend £45 or more with the code PEACE, or a free candle and hand cream when you spend £90 with the code NOURISH. Look out for more deals coming this Black Friday weekend.

Real Luxury scented candle, £46, Neom

Reformation Black Friday deals

Loved by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and Hailey Bieber, you don't want to miss Reformation's Black Friday sale. There's 25% off everything from now until Cyber Monday.

Juliette dress, was £218 now £163.50, Reformation

Sweaty Betty Black Friday deals

One of our favourite activewear brands Sweaty Betty has 25% off absolutely everything from the iconic Power leggings to yoga mats. Use the code CHEERS at the checkout.

Power leggings, were £75 now £60, Sweaty Betty

Nike Black Friday deals

Members can take 25% off everything at Nike with the code GAME21 from 25-30 November.

Nike Air Max, were £134.95 now £101.21, Nike

Abercrombie & Fitch Black Friday deals

Sign up to Abercrombie & Fitch for free to take 25% off almost everything in the big Black Friday promotion.

Quilted puffer coat, was £190 now £142.50, Abercrombie & Fitch

Blue Light Card Black Friday brands

Key workers who have a Blue Light card (they can be ordered online for £4.99) will have access to more deals across a whole range of brands this Black Friday. You'll save an extra 10% on MADE, Gym Shark and Boohoo, an extra 5% on Ray-Ban and Halfords, plus an extra 25% on all Samsung TVs, and so much more.

