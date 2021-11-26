41 best Amazon Black Friday deals - LIVE! Shark, Apple, Kindle & more

Amazon is treating us to a load of Black Friday Deals and trust us, they're really good this year. Whether you're after a pair of Philips wireless headphones, a De'Longhi coffee machine to bring out your inner barista or a new Shark hoover to get your house looking spick and span, there is something for everyone this Black Friday.

What should I buy in Amazon's Black Friday Sale?

Amazon's Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to purchase the items you may have been putting off due to the price, such as a new kindle or the watch you've always wanted. With up to 40% off on kitchen appliances, up to 25% off home entertainment and up to 30% off beauty and sports, now is the time to get shopping.

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

2020 Apple iPad Air, was £709 now £599

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, was £49.99 now £24.99

Kindle Oasis, was £229.99 now £169.99

Philips Wireless Headphones, was £89.99 now £76.49

Beats Studio Buds, was £129.99 now £99

Ring Video Doorbell, was £49 now £34

Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, was £39.99 now £18.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday kitchenware deals

De'Longhi Magnifica Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, was £349.99 now £268.57

Braun J700 Spin Juicer, was £169.99 now £99.99

SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker, was £99.99 now £49.98

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Casserole Dish, was £250 now £175.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday homeware deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner, was £269.99 now £173

Vax Compact Power Carpet Cleaner, was £129.99 now £97.99

Bowen Sectional Sofa, was £499.99 now £415.99

FLEXISPOT Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk, was £329.99 now £220.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

Thomas Sabo Sterling Silver Climber Earrings, was £39 now £29.20

Olivia Burton Women's Quartz Watch, was £135 now £95.70

Vivienne Westwood Women's Dress Watch, was £240 now £180

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quartz Watch, was £199 now £160.90

Women’s Low-Top Vans, was £55 now £30.09

Radley London Small Zip-Top Cross Body Bag, was £119 now £59

Ted Baker Rose Gold Heart Bracelet, was £30 now £21, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

ghd Glide Hot Brush, was £139 now £103.99

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device, was £300 now £199.95

Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver, was £499.99 now £174.99

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor, was £89.99 now £39.60

Tiffany & Co Eau de Parfum, was £72 now £59

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Set, was £19.99 now £9.48

ghd Original Styler Hair Straighteners, was £109 now £80.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday sports & fitness deals

Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker, was £129.99 now £89.99

The Protein Works on sale with over 50% savings

Mobvoi Home Treadmill with Built-in Bluetooth Speaker, was £429.99 now £339.99

FitBeast Resistance Bands Set, was £42.99 now £31.99

FitBeast Foam Rollers Set, was £29.99 now £24.98

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, was £199.99 now £99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday garden deals

Karcher Patio Cleaner, was £85.99 now £54.99

Bosch Electric Grass Trimmer, was £74.99 now £41

Bosch Lawnmower, was £69.99 now £54.99, Amazon

Amazon Black Friday suitcase deals

Tripp Green Bloom Large Suitcase, was £130 now £59.50

American Tourister Wavebreaker Disney Deluxe Hand Luggage, was £125 now £49

Samsonsite Neopulse Spinner Suitcase, was £265 now £213.75, Amazon

