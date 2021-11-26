The best Black Friday Apple deals 2021: From AirPods to iPhones, the Apple Watch & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's getting bleak outside, so what better way to brighten the mood than to get shopping for some pre-Christmas deals? Every year Black Friday – arguably our favourite US import – falls the day after America's Thanksgiving celebrations and 2021 is no different with huge deals on tech and even premium Apple products.

Ever aloof, Apple don't 'do' Black Friday, although they are offering an Apple Store Gift Card worth up to £120 with the purchase of any eligible product until Monday. If you're after an actual discount, luckily plenty of other retailers are on the case. Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis have all dropped their prices in strictly limited quantities!

Which products have Apple Black Friday deals?

It's most common to see Apple Black Friday deals on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and AirPods. You'll struggle to find a significant price drop on the new iPhone 13, but there are better savings to be had on the earlier models.

Best Apple deals for Black Friday 2021

Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday deals on Apple products below, from iPhones to iPads.

Apple iPhone Black Friday deals

Right now, on Three you can get the new iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69. You'll then get six months of the contract at half price – that’s £35.50 per month – plus a £100 gift voucher.

iPhone 13 pro, was £71 per month now £35.50, Three

Alternatively, get the iPhone 12 mini on Three for an upfront cost of just £29. The two-year contract is then £22.50 a month for six months before rising to £45.

iPhone 12 mini, was £45 per month now £22.50, Three

If you're looking for just a handset, Amazon has the iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage for just £649.

iPhone 12 64GB, was £679 now £649, Amazon

Currys has the iPhone 12 pro 256GB with a £50 discount, taking it from £949 to £899.

iPhone 12 pro 256GB, was £949 now £899, Currys

Or for a slightly older model, Very has the iPhone XR 64GB for £415 - that's a saving of £84.

iPhone XR 64GB, was £499 now £415, Very

Apple AirPod Black Friday deals

After some AirPods? Very has the 2019 2nd gen release with charging case on sale at just £99, and they're selling quick.

Apple AirPods 2nd gen with charging case, were £159 now £99, Very

If you want a newer model, go for the Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case at John Lewis. They're currently available with £54 off.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, were £239 now £185, John Lewis

Apple Macbook Black Friday deals

Save £140 on the 13" 2020 Macbook Pro at Very. It features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and the Apple M1 chip for super fast work flow.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13", was £1,299 now £1,159, Very

Lightweight, slim and super fast with an impressive screen and speakers, the 2020 13" Macbook Air is a steal for just £889 on Amazon right now.

2020 Apple MacBook Air 13", was £999 now £899, Amazon

Apple Watch Black Friday deals

The Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular is now on Amazon with 20% off. In the coveted Graphite/Black colourway and with all of the calling/texting/fitness tracking capabilities you could ever need, grab this before it's gone.

Apple Watch Series 6, was £649 now £519, Amazon

Or get the Series 3 for just £169. It has all of the fitness tracking features, plus you can store all of your music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Apple Watch Series 3, was £199 now £169, Amazon

Apple iPad deals

If you're looking for savings on the new iPad you're in luck because John Lewis has the 128GB 12.9" 2021 edition with £50 off.

2021 Apple iPad Pro 12.9", was £999 now £949, Amazon

Or you can find the 10.9" 64GB 2020 iPad Air on Amazon for £556.

2020 iPad Air 10.9" 64GB, was £579 now £556, Amazon

