Strictly's Rylan Clark-Neal wows with six Christmas trees at his lavish home - photos The star is feeling very festive!

Rylan Clark-Neal has certainly got into the festive spirit for this year, as the star showcased not one, not two, but six Christmas trees!

RELATED: Rylan Clark-Neal gives first ever look at luxe master bedroom following shock split

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the It Takes Two host stunned fans with each gorgeous tree – and they all looked as lavish as the last one. The first one was located in his opulent hallway, and it appeared to reach halfway up his spiral staircase. The tree was fully decked out with glistening tinsel and several oversized and regular-sized golden baubles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan Clark-Neal shares rare clip from inside epic home

The second was located near his kitchen and had a classier look with some dazzling lights, and silver baubles and roses. Meanwhile, the third was outside and was a flawless construction of lights in the shape of a tree.

MORE: Rylan Clark speaks of 'pretty hard' year after split from husband Dan Neal

READ: Rylan Clark-Neal reveals struggles following painful teeth procedure

Finally, his fourth, fifth and sixth ones were all small silver cones and sat on a table in his living room in front of a roaring fire. But that wasn't the end of his decorations, as the star also had a "little gay elf" to complete his living room.

The first tree looked magnificent

Fans will be no doubt thrilled to see the star's amazing Christmas decorations and to get some more peeks inside his new home.

The 33-year-old wowed his followers back in October as he gave a small house tour as he posted snippets from his birthday celebrations.

The second one had a classier feel to it

He shared several pictures of himself in his home's entrance hall, which showed his staircase fully decorated with black, gold and white balloons – perfectly complementing the beige floors and walls and the black accessories, such as the entrance hall mirror and several console tables.

SEE: Rylan Clark-Neal teases fans with physique update from post-break-up six pack challenge

MORE: Ruth Langsford reacts to Strictly's Rylan Clark-Neal's surprise body transformation – see photo

He also posted several more photos and videos of his birthday shenanigans, giving a glimpse at his monochrome kitchen, which features a black table with matching velvet chairs, a white large island and black cabinets.

The third tree was a stunning construction of lights

As for his living room, Rylan has several black sofas and large doors that lead onto his garden and swimming pool house, which he also showed off.

This festive season will be bittersweet for the star, as it will be his first one since he split with husband Dan after six years of marriage.

The final three were perfect for the living room

In a statement released in June, Rylan said: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

MORE: Rylan Clark-Neal reveals he 'played the game' to progress in his career

READ: Rylan Clark-Neal addresses fans after reports on his 'welfare' emerge amid marriage breakdown

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.