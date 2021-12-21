Why Ruth Langsford's show-stopping Christmas tree is so sentimental The This Morning star revealed she will treasure her new decoration

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' house in Surrey is normally aglow with Christmas lights by the beginning of December, but this year they have kept their festive decorations under wraps – until now.

This Morning star Ruth did not disappoint with her 2021 display, which includes an incredible Christmas tree positioned in her living area. As well as the glittery gold, red and silver baubles hanging from the branches, there was one new ornament that Ruth said she will treasure forever.

Paying tribute to her elderly rescue dog Maggie, the personalised white bauble featured the pooch's face on the front with her name underneath, complete with a red ribbon. "Thank you @lottiepop for this gorgeous Christmas bauble…we will treasure it forever xx," she wrote, as the clip zoomed in on the handmade design.

Ruth was clearly the creative influence behind the tree since her husband recently admitted he has restrictions when it comes to decorating their home for the festive season.

The Loose Women star showed off her personalised decoration

In an interview with Woman & Home magazine, Ruth explained: "I'm quite traditional. I like the whole red, gold and green theme, and I have favourite decorations, things that we've had for years that you get out every year and it just says 'Christmas.'"

Eamonn however, has a colourful taste in decorations that is very different from his wife's traditional decor. "Ruth has now granted me, in my own home, a room that I can decorate. Last year, I bought these lights that you programme from your phone and you can have them strobing, flashing, whatever colour you want, whatever sequence you want," Eamonn added.

Eamonn previously admitted he is allowed to decorate one room for Christmas

His wife quipped: "Eamonn has regressed into childhood. The older he gets, the more he goes back into his childhood at Christmas."

In 2020, the couple opted for three stunning trees! Next to a photo of their pine cone and holly berry-adorned tree, which they put up in November, Ruth wrote: "Tree's up! One of three actually! Spent all day yesterday doing them and added the finishing touches today… Feeling in the Christmas mood now!"

