Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis lives with her long-term boyfriend Samuel Arnold. Although the pair keep their home life very private, the EastEnders actress has previously opened up about her childhood home with her mother Donna.

Rose, who was the first deaf contestant on the BBC show, admitted that she played instruments growing up in Hythe, Kent, but her mum was not impressed with her skills! In an interview with The Guardian, she said: "I played so badly my mum banned me from practising at home".

She added that people have misconceptions about deaf people: "They think we hear nothing. But hearing stuff isn’t just about hearing stuff in your ear. It’s also visual, you watch the show, you feel it as well."

Rose grew up in Kent with her mother Donna

Rose and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice gained praise for their silent contemporary dance which they repeated in the final. Explaining the reason why they chose to perform the dance again, Giovanni said: "I think because it was such a big moment, it would be weird for us not to do it again. Obviously, the silent moment was so powerful and it got so much attention. Rose keeps saying that the dance changed her life and lots of people's lives so it's just fair to do it again and I think it's the right thing to do."

Rose's boyfriend Sam was in the audience to support her final performances, but the pair – who have been dating since 2014 – have likely enjoyed spending more time together at home now the show has come to an end.

The Strictly winner reportedly lives with her boyfriend Sam

The TV star has shared small glimpses inside their property, which features a white back door flanked by large plants in green pots, while a window on one side allowed plenty of light into her house.

Fans got a glimpse inside Rose and Sam's house when she took part in a virtual interview with Danny Dyer for The Deaf Talent Collective.

She sat in a room with cream walls and one blue feature wall, while black and white prints were visible in the background. Rose added some greenery with two house plants, one of which was positioned on a shelf.

