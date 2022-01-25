Inside Ciara's sprawling $6.7m Seattle home she shares with husband Russell Wilson The Level Up singer and her NFL husband are living the dream

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are fortunate enough to call a palatial waterfront mansion home.

The Level Up singer moved into the 10,210 square foot property on Lake Washington in Bellevue in 2015 after the Seattle Seahawks quarterback purchased it for a whopping $6.7million. The luxury seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on 6.67 acres with 84 feet of incredible high-bank waterfront.

The outside also features a private dock and luxury swimming pool with plenty of lush greenery and pristine lawns. Inside the home is just as majestic with panoramic views of the lake from every room of the house – including the en suite master bathroom.

There is a beautiful spiral wood staircase with an intricately crafted wrought iron railing and several skylights that allow for plenty of natural light.

The custom kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, wood cabinetry, a spacious center island, a walk-in pantry, and elegant chandeliers.

Ciara and Russell live in Washington State

Ciara has shared glimpses inside her home on social media, with the kitchen being a focal point for the family, alongside their spacious living room which is painted white with matching corner sofas.

Ciara's living room features marble floors and plenty of natural light

Ciara and Russell will never be cold in their lavish abode either as it boasts five fireplaces alongside a media room, which is closed off from the rest of the home by massive Tibetan doors, and an impressive wine cellar that can hold up to 2,000 bottles.

The coupe love to keep fit so it's not surprising they have their own gym on the property which is kitted out with everything you would need to break a sweat, including weights and various exercise machines.

Ciara's home features lake views, a swimming pool and a private outside dock

Ciara and Russell live in the home with their two children, Sienna, four, and Win, one, and Ciara's son Future, seven, from a previous relationship.

