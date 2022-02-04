Amazon helpful home gadgets you’ll love under £25

Amazon is one of the leading online shopping destinations for pretty much everything.

While some may be snapping up bargain deals on tech and home devices, others may find Amazon's nifty props, which can help around the home, more of an essential.

MORE: 8 weight loss gadgets for the kitchen 2022: From a Spiralizer to an AirFryer, the Nutribullet & more

Others may be looking for space-saving solutions, whether that is in your wardrobe or beauty cupboard, there are genius creations for that.

For those who are planning a road trip, but hate how messy your car gets with all the sweet wrappers and coffee cups sprawled here, there and everywhere, Amazon has something for that.

We have found the genius buys you never knew you needed for your home and car, all under £25.

Basics Velvet Suit Hanger, £19.42, / $27.99 Amazon

Wanting to save space in your wardrobe? These slimline velvet hangers are a must. They can hang shirts, jumpers, trousers, and can be fitted with velvet clips for those pieces you want to peg on them.

Makeup Organiser Rotating, £24.99 / $24.99, Amazon

If it's time to sort out your beauty and make-up buys, the rotating organiser is ideal, as it allows you to get easy access to your favourite products. Plus it can be used as a spice rack.

Tap Light, £8.99 / $10.19, Amazon

Whether you are looking for a night light, need a little lumination in a cupboard or wardrobe, even the garage, this nifty device can be attached to the desired location, without any wiring needed, or switches.

Light Dimming Sheet, £9.99 / $9.99, Amazon

Does the light of your charger in the corner keep you awake at night? We know the feeling, but these dimming sheets can black out the lights with ease. Simply peel off and apply to the area, and notice the light dim to your preference.

MORE: 26 of the best kitchen gadgets that will revolutionise your kitchen

RELATED: 8 best juicers with top reviews on Amazon for your 2022 health kick and weight loss

DIY Tools Belt, £12.99 / $17.99, Amazon

When in the midst of DIY, there is nothing worse than misplacing a screw or nail. But this prop can fit all the essentials on the band so you don’t have any interruptions.

Multi Tool Pen, £10.99 / $10.99, Amazon

Not just a pen, oh no, this 6-in-1 prop also doubles up as a spirit level, ruler, screwdriver, as well as a pen for tablets and pocket clip. So you will never be caught out for the bare essentials.

Wireless Charger, £11.84 / $11.99, Amazon

A no-brainer. Whether you are in the home, on the go, or in the office, a wireless charger is a must to keep your devices juiced up all day long.

Jar Opener, £9.95 / $19.99, Amazon

We’ve all had moments when we are struggling to open a jar, and have to pass over to a relative, even a neighbour - if we haven’t given up by then - to open the jam jar. But this device has various shaped contours to slot any sized jar into, so you won’t have to struggle again.

Cotton Sleep Eye Mask, £5.94 / $9.98, Amazon

Struggling to sleep? Or maybe you want to catch some shut-eye travelling on your next vacation, this sleep eye mask ensures no light gets through to wake you up, while also being soft and breathable on the delicate eye area.

RELATED: 19 quirky bathroom gadgets I found on Amazon you didn't know existed - but will want immediately

MORE: 11 egg making gadgets we found on Amazon to get you excited for breakfast

USB Cup Mug Warmer, £12.99 / $11.99, Amazon

Finding the perfect temperature to drink when you’ve made a cuppa is a fine line; it’s either piping hot and undrinkable, or too cold, but this device warms up your cuppa to keep it at the perfect temperature to suit your needs.

Travel Hanging Toiletry Wash Bag, £12.99 / $13.99 Amazon

When travelling, whether a staycation or further afield, having all your essentials in one place is a must. Not only does it help you find everything, but prevents any spills or leakages. It has a compartment for everything, as well as a hook to hang your travel bag on the back of a door, or cupboard, even in the shower, to access your belongings with ease.

Car Bin, £13.59 / $15.99, Amazon

On a roadtrip, but sick of the mess that comes with it, then this car bin is a must. It is foldable and can be propped up so your sweet wrappers are no longer laden on the floor.

Car Sun Visor Organizer, £11.99 / $13.79, Amazon

Keep your belongings all in one place, especially when on the go, with this nifty add on. It has a specific compartment for cards, sunglasses, your phone, spare change, and so much more.

Tapo Smart Plug Wi-Fi Outlet, £7.99 / $16.99, Amazon

A smart plug is a popular need in households, primarily for those looking to achieve a smart home. You can sync the plug, and your devices to the Tapo app, as well as the plug, to connect your speakers, phone, Echo, or other smart device to with ease, so you can use voice command to control your appliances.

Fabric Shaver, £16 / $17.99, Amazon

Sick of getting bobbles on your jumpers, blankets, cushions, or sofa? This affordable device is will get rid of any fuzz, without snagging your clothes.

Mandoline Slicer, £24.99 / $19.99, Amazon

Want to find an easy solution to chopping your fruit and veg? This slicer has various additions to get the perfect, and even, slices. Plus customers can also get a spiralizer prop, so you can rustle up tasty courgetti noodles or spaghetti - the list is endless.

Bag or Pocket Cleaning Ball, £13.21, Amazon

Noticed your bags, or pockets, have little specks of grit and dirt, this Cleaning Ball is a gamechanger. Simply pop in your bag, allow it to roll around, when you take it out, the dirt would have collected on the inside. To clean, detach the case, and wash the inner ball.

12" Thin Foldable Phone Screen Magnifier, £20.98 / $19.95, Amazon

Fed up of watching your favourite show on the small screen, and squinting to see exactly who is who? Now you don’t have to, as this creaton magnifies your screen. Take it on your commute to work, while travelling, or even enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Tap Descaling Gadget, £5.85, Amazon

Limescale can be a pain to get rid of. This affordable prop can hold limescale remover, and sits neatly around any size tap, to allow the grime to lift off.

Staple-Free Stapler, £15 / $10.99, Amazon

Staples can catch and sometimes cut your fingers, so for those looking for a safer alternative, this stationery item is a must. It works by punching through the pages, and folding back the cut area to help them stick together.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.