BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood's home life with boyfriend revealed

Carol Kirkwood rarely gives anything away about her home life, but the BBC Breakfast star appears to have had two big changes to her living situation in the past couple of years.

The 59-year-old lost one of her closest companions – her pet cat Donald – following his death in November 2020, meaning she was living alone. However, she has since found love with a new mystery boyfriend, and while she hasn't confirmed whether they officially live together, he seems to spend a lot of time at her Maidenhead home judging by comments she has made about their relationship.

Speaking with Prima Magazine in June 2021, Carol revealed the romantic way her boyfriend takes care of her at home, explaining: "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

Clearly smitten with her new man, Carol added: "He is the best thing that's ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt."

BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood lives in Maidenhead

Carol has lived in Maidenhead since splitting from cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood, who she was married to for 18 years from 1990 to 2008. Her closest companion following the divorce was then her pet cat Donald, who the couple adopted together in 2000, but he sadly passed away in November 2020.

In an interview with the Daily Express, Carol previously concluded that Donald "ruled the roost" at home. "If I'm late back from work, I get a right telling off," she explained.

"He can do no wrong. He'll sit outside his treats cupboard, look at me with his big green eyes and I simply can't say no."

