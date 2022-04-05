This garden hose will change your life - and it's 35% off in the Amazon flash sale

Spring has sprung and we’re all getting our gardens and patios ready for the warmer season. (Garden party, anyone?) So maybe you have a BBQ, outdoor rug, fairy lights or even a garden igloo on your wishlist, but don’t forget you’ll need proper garden tools to spruce up your outdoor space. And if you’re in the market for a garden hose, we found one in the Amazon garden sale that's an absolute game changer!

Amazon's snake-like expandable garden hose, which includes a special spray nozzle with eight different settings, was originally £45.99, but costs just £29.89 right now.

#1 BESTSELLER: Expandable Garden Hose, was £45.99, now £29.89, Amazon

You can forget about heavy, tangled hoses – this lightweight but durable garden hose has a 75ft reach but when empty retracts to become three times shorter for easy storage.

Shoppers who’ve bought the garden hose are loving it. One top reviewer called it "the best expanding hose I've used".

The shopper continued: "I have spent a small fortune on these types of hoses over the last few years because the idea is brilliant, a hose that expands as you use it and stretches right round the house and contracts to a nice manageable space-saving size when not in use. All the ones I've had before have leaked at some point and eventually burst altogether. So far this one has none of those issues and I have been able to use it without getting myself drenched from head to toe as well!"

As another five-star reviewer enthused: "Really love the way this hose expands and uncoils when the water is turned on - a bit like staring into a snake pit. The dog was fascinated... Very manageable and easy to pull about. Good fun to watch when you turn the supply off and let the pressure out as it shrinks back to size."

So if you’re looking for a hose for not just your garden but also patios and terraces, where you may have a large surface space but not much room to organise your garden tools, this is the one for you.

