Amazon has slashed the price of Mrs Hinch's beloved hoover by 52% - hurry!

As fans of Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – know, there's no-one better to go to for cleaning hacks and tricks for keeping your home spotless.

And of course, when it comes to the essential items you need for the clean home of dreams – she knows all the best tools and equipment you should invest in. So members of the Hinch army will be pleased to know, as will anyone who just wants to take the stress out of cleaning, that there's a great deal on her beloved Shark hoovers right now on Amazon, while stocks last.

Shark Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, was £269.99 now £129.99, Amazon

If you're planning a major deep clean and house spruce up in 2022, then one of these mean machines is a must! We've picked out the best Amazon deals here or you can shop the full sales on the link below:

The online shopping giant is selling selected models from the range at up to 52% off the retail price for a limited time only. Don't hang around if you want to snap one up, the deals are for a limited time only and while stocks last.

Great for carpets and hard floors, at the touch of a button, this powerful upright model transforms into a lightweight portable vacuum, ideal for cleaning stairs and soft furnishings in total comfort. You can also use the wand to easily reach curtains, ceilings and light fittings.

Shark cordless stick hoover, was £379.99 now £199.99, Amazon

Amazon is also selling the Shark vacuum which features LED lights designed to illuminate concealed dust and pet hair pile-ups in dark areas and under furniture.

If you have a little extra to invest, you can get the snazzy black and blue cordless version, which is also massively reduced in the Amazon sales - don't hang about!

Shark cordless upright vacuum cleaner, was £399 now £295, Amazon

Shark wandvac cordless vacuum cleaner, was £179.99 now £109, Amazon

