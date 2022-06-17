This neck fan from Amazon is the heatwave saviour you didn't know you needed

Whether you love or hate the hot weather, it's safe to say we all need something to cool us down at the moment. With the heatwave set to continue, you've probably been looking for the best possible fan you can get your hands on, and we think we've found it on Amazon.

RELATED: The best cooling products for summer: From cooling bedding to refreshing facial sprays

MORE: 16 best fans for cooling your home 2022: From tower fans to desk fans

The Amacool portable neck fan is an Amazon bestseller and has over 6,000 five-star reviews to date. It's designed to be worn around your neck like a pair of headphones, so you can stay cool whether you're at home or on the go as it's all totally hands-free. It's powerful and comfortable, plus it's quiet, too.

Amacool neck fan, £14.99, Amazon

The battery-powered device has six different speeds to choose from. It lasts for up to 16 hours depending on which setting you use and it's lightweight enough that you'll barely feel it.

There are thousands of happy customers already, with one commenting: "To be honest I was half expecting a flimsy toy but this is quite sturdy and substantial and well put together. More to the point it also works very well and moves a shocking amount of air."

While another review said: "Lightweight, super quiet even on the highest setting, and portable. Love that I can use it hands-free and would recommend it for anybody. I'll be using this in work as it's always far too hot in there; which is where being portable and handsfree will come in useful."

And another wrote: "This is so much better than I expected it to be. The settings go from slight breeze right up to full blast, so it gives a lot of choice about how much cooling you need. It’s also not as loud as I thought it would be. I have hot flushes and I wish I’d known about these last year. I'm very impressed."

Priced at just £14.99, you'll be wondering what you ever did without it.

MORE: Having trouble sleeping during the heatwave? This Amazon cooling blanket has over 11,000 five-star ratings

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.