Want Mrs Hinch’s favourite hoover? Amazon Prime Day has slashed the price by 50%

If you want to make your home as spotless as Mrs Hinch's, then take note. You can snap up her favourite hoover for 50% off - it's currently reduced from £319.99 to just £159.99 CHECK THIS - you literally won't find a lower price than this!

The cleaning influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, knows all the best tools and equipment you need to keep a tidy home. At the top of the list is her beloved Shark vacuum cleaner, which is part of the 2022 Amazon Prime Day sales, running from 12-13 July. You can see the best sitewide deals on offer here.

Not only is the DuoClean model handy for cleaning up after children, (Mrs Hinch now has two boys after the arrival of Lennie in 2021) with its ability to glide from the hard floor of her kitchen to the plush grey carpets of her living room, but it is also useful for pet-owners who struggle with excess fur.

Shark Lift-away vacuum, was £319.99 now £159.99, Amazon

The pet tool easily removes pet hair from carpets, stairs and sofas, while the portable vacuum means it can easily be moved from room to room throughout your home. Both are very handy features considering the Instagram star's family includes dog Henry!

Other features include anti-hair wrap technology, which helps remove hair from the brush-roll and a Car Detailing Kit.

Hinchers will definitely want to snap up this deal. With the online shopping giant offering 50% off the original price, there's no better time for members of the Hinch army to get their hands on the hoover.

If you have a tiny bit more to spend, you can get the cordless version for an extra 30 quid. It's also massively reduced in the Prime Day sales 41% off which is a great saving.

Shark hoover, was £319.99 now £189.99, Amazon

Wondering how you remove dirt from a product that's so well-equipped to carry the dirt from your home? Mrs Hinch revealed her step-by-step guide, telling fans afterwards: "I'm so excited right now I feel like I have a brand new hoover."

Looking for more Shark cleaning products Mrs Hinch would love? Check out the great deals below. And if you see something that tickles your fancy, don't hang about. These deals are for 48 hours only - or till stocks last. And a sell out is highly likely!

Shark cordless handheld vacuum, was £129.99 now £79.99, Amazon

Shark cylinder vacuum, was £299.99 now £129.99, Amazon

Shark cleaner steam mop, was £179.99 now £150.99, Amazon

Shark style iQ ionic hairdryer, was £229.99 now £149.99, Amazon

