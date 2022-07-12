12 of the most stylish Amazon Prime Day homeware deals - hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, bringing huge savings across the Amazon site on 12-13 July. If you're looking to level up your home with some stylish new homeware, now is the time. Amazon is offering discounts across bedding, furniture, lights and home decor - so it's time to snap up a saving on those items on your wishlist.

Overwhelmed by the choice? We've rounded up the most stylish Amazon Prime Day homeware deals to shop now. But you better hurry!

Best Amazon Prime Day homeware deals...

Double Sleepdown textured bedding set, was £59.99, now £14.99, Amazon

Save a huge 75% on this Sleepdown textured bedding set in the Prime Day sale, with savings on the single, double, king and super king sizes.

Round wall mirror, was £59.99, now £47.98, Amazon

This stylish round wall mirror can be hung up in your living room, bedroom or hallway - and you can get 20% off right now.

FabThing set of two cushion covers, was £17.99, now £14.39, Amazon

If you're on the hunt for new home accessories, Prime Day is the time to grab them. These rectangular cushions are currently 20% off - and we love the faux leather detailing.

HOMCOM tub armchair with gold metal legs, was £199.99, now £151.99, Amazon

Save £48 on this HOMCOM tub armchair in the most beautiful emerald green shade. It features thick cushioning for comfort, finished with sleek gold metal legs. It's a lighting deal so you need to hurry - as it could end at any time!

Set of two cylinder lamps, was £49.99, now £37.59, Amazon

Grab 25% off a pair of chic cylinder cage lamps for your home.

Joseph Joseph 40L separation bin, was £149, now £103.99, Amazon

Joseph Joseph is the king of all homeware, and Prime Day is the time to snap up a discount on those products on your wishlist. As a Prime exclusive lightning deal, you can save £48 on this sleek separation bin. How does Joseph Joseph even make recycling stylish?!

Mkouo set of three indoor plant pots, was £27.99, now £18.39, Amazon

We love the print on these succulent plant pots - and they're 34% off right now.

Hand-woven rug, was £64.50, now £44.99, Amazon

Looking for a natural hand woven rug? We love this 100% Jute hand braided design - and it's 30% off.

ASAKUKI 300ml essential oil diffuser, was £30.99, now £16.79, Amazon

Diffusers are so popular right now, and you can grab this 5-in-1 Asauki essential oil diffuser for 46% off. The reviews are glowing too, with over 2,600 five-star ratings on Amazon.

Set of two farmhouse accent end tables, was £73.99, now £59.19, Amazon

These rustic-style tables are super practical - use them as side tables, stools or for added storage thanks to the ottoman design.

MYLUNE knitted throw, was £49.99, now £30.09, Amazon

Everyone needs a comfortable throw in their home, and this knitted beige blanket is our favourite. It's available in beige or green - and it's 40% off.

Ceiling chandelier, was £74.50, now £59.60, Amazon

This modern ceiling chandelier is so stylish, and with a 20% saving - what's not to love?

