This genius milk dispenser is Mrs Hinch's ultimate Amazon find

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch is the queen of finding must-have household items on Amazon. From her Shark steam mop to her SonicScrubber and garden accessories to bathroom storage, we can thank her for most of our favourite purchases to date.

RELATED: Mrs Hinch: Everything you need to know about the Instagram cleaning sensation

MORE: Weird and wonderful things we've found for less than £15 in the Amazon sale

The most niche Amazon find we didn't know we needed? A battery-powered milk dispenser. The cleaning influencer took to Instagram to share the "life-changing" kitchen gadget, and we have to agree, it's made it straight to the top of our shopping lists.

Loading the player...

Mrs Hinch shared her gadget with her Instagram followers

"Jamie thinks I've lost it, but Trace sent me a video of these and I've been obsessed ever since, so I've found them on Amazon," she told her Instagram followers. She added the caption: 'Trace, thank you for sending these to me, you've changed my life.'

Electronic milk dispenser fridge tap (x2), £11.59, Amazon

In the videos Mrs Hinch demonstrates how the milk dispenser works, adding two batteries to the top compartment before putting them into the top of her milk bottles. She then uses them to add milk to her tea and cereal straight from the fridge. This means no drips, spills or waste, which is a dream if you like to keep your kitchen super clean.

Using the dispenser also means no more lifting heavy bottles or cartons, and you can quickly pour your milk with just one hand - genius! Plus, they're great for kids.

The dispensers could also be used for any other liquids, from water to juices or even syrups.

'100% made my year' wrote Mrs Hinch. We're going to have to give them a go.

MORE: 9 genius handbag accessories we've found on Amazon: From LED lights to tote organisers

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.