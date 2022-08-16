Meta Portal’s hidden features we bet you didn’t know about

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Video calling has become a way of life in the past few years and the Meta Portal’s status has grown exponentially thanks to its user-friendly video call features.

People in their droves used the Portal (formerly the Facebook Portal) to keep in touch with loved ones during the pandemic and there’s a reason it became a household tech essential.

PORTAL REVIEW: How this piece of tech transformed my family's lockdown

SHOP: The best back to school tech deals and gadgets 2022

From being a brilliant back-to-school piece of equipment to a WFH wonder, here’s what else the Meta Portal’s devices can do plus the best Portal from Meta deals...

Best Portal deals

There's a host of brilliant Portal offers to snap up - nothing like upgrading your tech for September!

The Portal is easy to setup

Setting up your Portal device is easy as pie – all you need is a Facebook or WhatsApp account, Wi-Fi and you’re sorted.

Portal 10inch, was £169, NOW £39, Meta

Crystal clear video calls The Meta Portal is designed for being a video calling device, first and foremost. That means the camera quality is second to none, giving an extremely clear picture – with a 12 MP camera that has an ultra-wide field of view.

The Portal TV allows you to make video calls via your TV – just hook the device up to your TV and your video call participants become big screen stars. It’s like they’re in the room with you!

You can host a party via Portal

Need to make a group call? You can video call more than one person with the Portal, and thanks to the Portal’s clever camera, you won’t miss a piece of the action in the room – it has a 113-degree field of view and pans, zooms, and adjusts to capture what’s happening.

Portal TV, was £149, NOW £49, Meta

The Portal is a WFH wonder

The Portal has grown in the working from home world and offers some brilliant tools to help WFH even easier.

All you need is a Facebook or Whatsapp account to set the device up, and you can make calls via those accounts or via the more work-appropriate Zoom and Teams. The user can host meetings, share presentations and brainstorm with the whole room as if you’re in the office.

Portal Plus, was £349, NOW £289, Meta

Worried about background noise? We’ve all been there – the dog is barking, a neighbour is mowing the lawn…Meta Portal can reduce background noise making work clear and crisp. You can also change backgrounds, use the built-in Alexa and block the camera lens with a built-in camera cover.

MORE: Kate Middleton's laptop stand is going into our Amazon basket, stat!

Use Portal on the go

One Portal does not fit all. There are four devices to choose from, depending on your needs, including the handy Portal Go, a 10inch screen with a built-in battery that’s designed to be used on the go or moved from room to room – it even has a carry handle so you can keep chatting while you walk and no wires (no-one wants to trip up on a video call!)

Portal Go, was £199, NOW £79, Meta

If it’s straight video calling you need, the Portal 10 inch is simple and easy to use, with Smart Camera and a picture-perfect photo frame to display your fave pictures.

For a larger screen, try the Meta Portal Plus and its tilting 14-inch HD display screen. It also has built-in productivity tools so you can see your meetings and day at a glance, and use all of your usual apps on this too.

Or there’s the Portal TV, which connects to your television to make video calls straight from the screen. You can even watch TV together with friends with the device’s Group Watch function.

SHOP: Cool tech gifts for kids and tweens

The Portal's fun functions for all the family

Listen to your playlist or tunes via Spotify or iHeart, and keep track of your family's events and birthdays by sycing your calendars on the Portal.

Never miss story time with the kids again with Meta Portal’s Story Time app. It helps to bring their favourite stories to life with clever augmented reality effects, music, and animation. Storytime will never look the same…