Amanda Holden unveils grand doorway at lavish home

Amanda Holden made her fans' jaws drop on Tuesday as she shared her excitement for a new project while posing in an incredibly grand doorway.

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked stunning in a lemon print dress as she said she had received an "inbound delivery for something exciting launching tomorrow", while standing at the entrance of a luxurious home.

WATCH: Amanda Holden reveals grand doorway at lavish home

The double doors feature wrought iron detailing in front of glass window panels and large handles, and lead into a modern entrance hall with a full-length mirror positioned on the floor.

It isn't clear where the entrance is, as photos Amanda has previously shared of her family home have revealed a much smaller and more modern entrance, with a white door featuring glass surround and a covered step with spotlights overhead.

Amanda previously revealed the entrance to her £5million home, which recently sold

Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes recently sold the Surrey property for £5million, despite previously describing it as their "forever home". It is not known whether the family have moved yet, but the Heart Radio host's post may well be a first glimpse at their new house.

The 51-year-old has a love of interior design, and has recently been renovating a property in Italy alongside Alan Carr, for a new eight-part series called The Italian Job. The duo purchased two flats in Sicily for just €1 each.

Amanda and Alan Carr bought flats in Sicily for €1 each

Speaking about the show, Amanda revealed: "Alan and I came up with the idea for this show together and approached the BBC as we knew it was the perfect home.

"We are both very passionate about interior design and we'll be very hands-on, injecting some much-needed life into an area of Sicily that's in need of some Holden and Carr magic."

The star also owns a beautiful cottage in the Cotswolds which she has showcased on Instagram, revealing the jaw-dropping stunning loft bedroom and airy lounge area. The property is located in the Chipping Norton area and comes complete with half an acre of private land.

