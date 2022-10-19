These £6 clothes storage bags have 15,000 five-star reviews - shoppers say they're a 'life-saver'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you need to get your closet organised, check out Amazon's best-selling clothing storage boxes - shoppers are saying the handy home accessories are a 'life saver'.

These zip-close fabric cases, which are equipped with sturdy two-way stainless steel zippers, have a clear front window so you can see exactly what's inside, and have reinforced handles to make moving them around much easier.

Each storage bag measures 23.6" x 16.9" x 13.7" and has a whopping 90L capacity, meaning it's just perfect to store larger items like comforters, coats and more.

But they're made of only fabric, with no fixed internal structure, which means they fold down perfectly flat for easy storage when not in use.

The most impressive thing about the set of closet organisers is the ratings from verified shoppers!

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag, pack of 3, £15.99 / $16.99, Amazon

Reviewers are raving about the easy-to-use organisers, which can be used for everything from seasonal storage to moving house, and are currently 'Amazon's Choice' for storage boxes.

With nearly 20,000 ratings overall, the storage bags have earned a 4.6 out of five overall rating with a 4.8 average for storage capacity as well as the lighweight quality, a 4.5 for manoeuvrability and a 4.4 for durability.

"They honestly saved my life," said one shopper. "There is no wardrobe in my bedroom, so it was only a big mess off storage room. Didn't find anything, clothes were laying around in big bin bags. Now I separated my trousers, jumpers, tote bags, pillows and blankets, towels and linings into each of these storage bags. And my toilet paper stock into the last one. Love them, very easy too see through, huge capacity, easy to move."

"Life-saver if you're moving," enthused another. "I bought a three-pack of these to help with a move and ended up buying a second, and they have been spectacularly helpful. They're strong, they look pretty good, they have a window so you can see what you've packed in there, and they fold up to basically nothing when empty. When they're half-full, the handles fold together close enough for you to carry it one-handed. Tough as nails and great value."

"Declutter your life!" raved a shopper who uses the boxes for regular storage. "Brilliant idea for nice neat, and tidy storage. Plenty of space... for all the crap you don’t really need... But, chose to keep it anyway. Just in case!"

