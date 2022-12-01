Kelly Ripa impresses husband Mark Consuelos and fans with stunning Christmas tree unveiling

It appears as if Kelly Ripa and the rest of the Consuelos-Ripa family are ready as ever for the Christmas season to officially start.

Just a day shy of the very first day of December, the morning show host got a head start on the holiday decorations by putting together the most important one of all, the family's Christmas tree.

The decision to get the tree up was quite timely, as it came on the very same night in which the annual Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony took place in Manhattan, which was hosted by Mario Lopez, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin.

Kelly took to Instagram to show off her stately tree illuminating her beautiful Upper East Side townhouse, and she sure knows to kick off the holiday spirit.

The photo reveals her perfectly illuminated and festively decorated tree, which almost touches the impressively high ceilings of what appears to be the family's living room.

It is standing between two love seats and a set of glass double doors, which lead out to a balcony that also has been decked out in greenery and string lights.

Kelly sure knows how to go all out

The tree was decorated with a simple star at the top, and some of the ornaments include an orb with the Union Jack on it, surely to commemorate the recent vacation the couple took to visit their daughter Lola, plus an ornament in the shape of an avocado, and some other festive pieces.

"Isn't she lovely," the mother-of-three wrote in the caption alongside a heart and tree emoji, and her husband Mark Consuelos quickly agreed, commenting: "She's lovely."

The star also gave a tour of her impressive ornament collection

Fans and other celebrities alike had loads of compliments for her decorations, with Andy Cohen leaving a string of applause emojis, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais wrote: "So pretty."

Other followers commented: "She's beautiful!" and: "Cue the angels singing," as well as: "Gorgeous!!" plus another fan also wrote: "You always have a beautiful tree."

