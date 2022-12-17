Mrs Hinch's toilet seat astounds Instagram fans: 'I need it in my life'

Leanne Bayley
Mrs Hinch's toilet seat is a unique style. As revealed on Instagram, with one touch of a button, the oval toilet seat seat can instantly be removed from the toilet, making cleaning easy.
Working on a Saturday and writing about Mrs Hinch's toilet seat - there's a sentence I didn't expect to write today - but it turns out as well as being an cleanfluencer, Mrs Hinch is also a loo-fluencer. That doesn't quite work, but you get the idea.
Anyway, the 32-year-old social media star took to Instagram on Saturday to show her 4.6 million Instagram fans what she's been up to recently; cleaning her log fire, getting her weave chewed on by a cow (yes, really) and cleaning her toilet.
VIDEO: Watch Mrs Hinch's video to see her new modern toilet seat
It's the latter that has resulted in fans commenting in their droves about her toilet seat. One wrote: "I'm sorry, the toilet seat!!! Where do you find these? I need it in my life."
Another said: "Ok, I need info on the toilet seat! There's a sentence I never thought I'd say."
You and I both!
The toilet seat is a unique style. With one touch of a button, the oval toilet seat seat can instantly be removed from the toilet, making cleaning easy.
SA Products Quick Release Toilet Seat, £25.95, Amazon
Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - is yet to respond with where her exact style was from, but as per usual the Hinch Army gave some tips, saying Amazon was a good place to find one.
READ MORE
Mrs Hinch 'chuffed to bits' with her £30 snow boots from Amazon
Mrs Hinch's Insta-famous CRIMPiT toaster is in the Amazon sale - but hurry!
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.