Mrs Hinch's toilet seat astounds Instagram fans: 'I need it in my life'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Working on a Saturday and writing about Mrs Hinch's toilet seat - there's a sentence I didn't expect to write today - but it turns out as well as being an cleanfluencer, Mrs Hinch is also a loo-fluencer. That doesn't quite work, but you get the idea.

Anyway, the 32-year-old social media star took to Instagram on Saturday to show her 4.6 million Instagram fans what she's been up to recently; cleaning her log fire, getting her weave chewed on by a cow (yes, really) and cleaning her toilet.

VIDEO: Watch Mrs Hinch's video to see her new modern toilet seat

Loading the player...

It's the latter that has resulted in fans commenting in their droves about her toilet seat. One wrote: "I'm sorry, the toilet seat!!! Where do you find these? I need it in my life."

Another said: "Ok, I need info on the toilet seat! There's a sentence I never thought I'd say."

You and I both!

The toilet seat is a unique style. With one touch of a button, the oval toilet seat seat can instantly be removed from the toilet, making cleaning easy.

SA Products Quick Release Toilet Seat, £25.95, Amazon

Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - is yet to respond with where her exact style was from, but as per usual the Hinch Army gave some tips, saying Amazon was a good place to find one.

READ MORE

Mrs Hinch 'chuffed to bits' with her £30 snow boots from Amazon

Mrs Hinch's Insta-famous CRIMPiT toaster is in the Amazon sale - but hurry!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.