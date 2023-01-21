Inside James Martin's royal-esque home with girlfriend Louise

James Martin lives with his girlfriend Louise Davies in a grand seven-bedroom property which sits on 1.25 acres of land complete with an outdoor kitchen, scenic country views and a sentimental greenhouse.

With those epic features, it rivals the royal residences belonging to the likes of King Charles and Prince William.

The chef has been welcoming celebrity guests into his kitchen for his ITV show, James Martin's Saturday Morning, since 2018, but did you know the kitchen seen on screen is actually in his garage at home?

Take a look through the gallery to see more of James' beautiful Hampshire home…

James Martin's kitchen

James decorated his kitchen set during the lockdown, painting the walls that were previously green in a taupe shade and replacing his open shelving with an enormous wall clock.

The chef's kitchen has a large stainless steel topped island with two induction hobs and plenty of space for food preparation. His appliances are also stainless steel, while a wooden cabinet resting against one wall showcases a selection of glassware.

James has pale wooden cabinets lining the wall with black polished worktops and white tiles on the bottom half of the wall. Open shelving displays a selection of cookbooks, jars and utensils.

James Martin's outdoor kitchen

The celebrity chef also has an impressive outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven.

James Martin's garden

James' garden is stunning, and the chef shared a glimpse at a tree-lined path running across his lawn in an Instagram post, writing: "Lockdown hard work paying off."

The garden at James' home is huge, with a greenhouse, expansive lawns and idyllic countryside views.

