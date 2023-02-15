Martha Stewart's Amazon homeware collection just dropped, and here's what we're shopping

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It’s Martha Stewart's World and we’re just living in it! Yes, Amazon homeware fans, the Martha Stewart collab you've been waiting for has finally arrived.

'The World of Martha' has just launched in Amazon stores, and everything you love about Martha Stewart is now at your fingertips with an immersive shopping experience.

Can't get enough of the lifestyle guru’s recipes, advice and homeware? Well now you can access not just shoppable recipes, but also the largest selection of Martha Stewart home and lifestyle favorites in the world from cookware to bedding, furniture to garden essentials.

"The World of Martha offers all the essentials I love and can’t live without, in one place," said the Martha Stewart Living mogul.

Martha herself will be showing off her new collection must-haves on Amazon Live on February 15 at 2pm EST, but we’ve already picked out some of our own faves…

MARTHA STEWART Lots of Lemons 4-pc Kitchen Set, $33.99, Amazon

MARTHA STEWART Gracie Lane 12 pc Dinnerware Set, $69.99, Amazon

MARTHA STEWART Avery Medallion Cotton King Comforter Set, $114.99, Amazon

MARTHA STEWART 'La Dolce Vita' Turkish Cotton Beach Towels, set of 2, more colors, $54.99, Amazon

MARTHA STEWART Lockton 10 Piece Cookware Set - Linen, $169.99, Amazon

