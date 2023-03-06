Vanessa Feltz shares look inside private boudoir after shock split from fiancé Ben This Morning star Vanessa Feltz recently split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu

Vanessa Feltz, 61, has been keeping her fans up to date on social media ever since her shock split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu.

The star bravely announced her break-up on Instagram, sharing her heartache with fans.

The This Morning star shared a mirror selfie on Sunday, showing off her Lycra ensemble from F&F Clothing, and the photo inadvertently allowed fans to see inside her huge bedroom.

Vanessa's private room is a bright and airy space with unique church style windows, cream carpets, and white built-in cabinets. A glimpse of Vanessa's pink bed can be seen and it has been dressed with white sheets.

The star snapped a selfie at the weekend

This particular room is quite muted compared to the rest of Vanessa's Gothic-style £3.5million property that has been designed with rainbow hues and bold features.

Vanessa's kitchen pays tribute to her home city of London with the city skyline on the walls, complete with Big Ben, the Tower of London and the London Eye.

Her bathroom also makes a real statement with a quirky pop-art bath panel.

The mother-of-two uploaded a video of herself in the bath with a glass of fizz and a pair of sunnies! Her comic book-themed tub is like nothing we've seen before.

Despite putting on a brave face for her Sunday selfie, Vanessa has recently admitted that she "can't sleep" following her break-up.

Vanessa has a quirky home

In a video inside restaurant Brasssie of Light, the star sipped on a drink as she admitted: "It isn't easy," and she "can't sleep" at night. "Nobody said it was going to be easy. And I must say, it isn't easy actually, especially in the middle of the night when I can't sleep," she said.

Showbiz pal Lisa Snowdon was among the first to write in the comments: "Sending you the biggest hug darling V," and Trish Goddard remarked: "Step by step…"

Vanessa confirmed their separation on Instagram, telling her followers that "once the trust in a relationship is gone then you can't really get it back." And in an interview with The Mirror, Vanessa's ex confirmed how he'd been unfaithful to the presenter.

