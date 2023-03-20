Inside BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt's private home life with two children The BBC star lives with his wife and two children

A regular on the BBC Breakfast sofa, Charlie Stayt often appears alongside female counterparts such as Naga Munchetty and Nina Warhurst and used to feature with Susanna Reid, who has since moved to Good Morning Britain.

See the moment the star left Naga in fits of laughter live on air, over a comment he later had to apologise for.

WATCH: Charlie Stayt's controversial comments cause awkward laughter

The presenter is married to wife Anne Breckell, but as the star prefers to stay off social media, we rarely get to see the couple together.

Anne and Charlie share two children, who are now grown up. Their eldest is Phoebe Senara, who was born in 1997, and their youngest is Jake Hamilton, who was born in 2000. It is believed that the children still reside at home with their parents.

So where does Charlie Stayt live now?

Charlie started his career in radio in his hometown of Gloucester, but he moved to the UK capital of London for work purposes, and it is believed that is where he is now with his wife and kids.

The presenter lives in London

The BBC website explains the star lives in west London, and that's despite many of his fellow co-stars relocating up north when BBC Breakfast's studios were moved to Salford in Manchester.

A big hint that Charlie has remained in London was when he schooled the then transport Secretary Grant Shapps on the train times from London to Manchester in a debate which went viral on Twitter. If this is a route Charlie takes regularly, he is of course bound to know the timetable pretty well.

What does Charlie Stayt's house look like?

Charlie lives in west London

Many of the BBC Breakfast stars have given rare glimpses into their homes, but not Charlie.

The star is not on social media, meaning that there are no photos of his current home so sadly we cannot see inside, but what we do know is that west London is an affluent area of the city. Also it seems likely that the property must be of substantial size given that they are a family of four.

