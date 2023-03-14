BBC Breakfast stars' rarely pictured homes: Carol Kirkwood, Naga Munchetty and more See inside the homes of Jon Kay, Ben Thompson and more

We are used to seeing BBC Breakfast hosts sitting on the sofa, but what about the sofas inside their own homes? Many of the presenters like to keep their private lives on the down low, but here are the best glimpses inside their amazing properties...

Sally Nugent's home

Sally Nugent, 51, leads a private home life and she lives with her husband and teenage child, but neither of them have been pictured in the media.

The presenter's home has been decorated in muted tones and there are rustic wooden floors throughout.

Sally's spare room is so grand with a huge chandelier, but the star uses it as her gym space, complete with Peloton bike.

Nina Warhurst's home

Nina, 42, is a doting mother to two boys, Digby, six, and Michael, four, who she shares with her husband Ted, and the family all live together in Manchester.

During a cosy day at home the presenter took this photo in her lounge. The room features a brick fireplace, a bay window, and a wooden coffee table. Nina has livened the room up with bunting hanging around the perimeter!

Naga Munchetty's home

Naga Munchetty lives in Hertfordshire with her husband of 19 years, TV director James Haggar, in a home they have shared since 2010.

The star has a cream sofa in her lounge where she likes to relax with her cats and a glass of wine.

It looks like her cats love her home as much as she does!

Naga's property also has a large garden with a pristine lawn and a sweet, teal-coloured shed. Ideal for the summer months!

Ben Thompson's home

Ben Thompson lives in London with his boyfriend Andy Roche and his social media accounts have allowed fans to glimpse inside his home.

Ben takes his fitness very seriously and so it will come as no surprise that he has his own gym at home with dumbbell weights, a bench and a Peloton bike.

Jon Kay's home

Jon Kay lives with his fellow presenter wife Francesca Kasteliz and their three children.

We haven't seen much inside of Jon's home, but what we have seen is a modern bathroom space with brick-style tiles and a shower cubicle.

Carol Kirkwood's home

Carol Kirkwood is another BBC presenter that likes to keep her private life on the down low so much so that there are rumours she wed her fiancé in private.

The BBC presenter has revealed her partner's name is Steve, and they reside together in Maidenhead. Fans have never seen a look inside her home, but she has revealed a snippet of home life.

Speaking with Prima Magazine in June 2021, Carol revealed the romantic way her then-boyfriend takes care of her at home, explaining: "He always makes me a cup of tea before I go to work in the morning, which is very romantic - it's 2.45am and he often leaves me a little love note for when I come home from work. That, to me, is worth a million red roses."

