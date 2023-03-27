Brooke Shields' unique family home with original 'coffin corner' revealed

Brooke Shields, 57, fell in love with Manhattan when she and her mother purchased a home there when she was just 16, and now the actress is back there enjoying the beauty of the West Village.

The star purchased her 20th-century Greek Revival building in 2008 and instructed a renovation company to restore it to its former glory.

Speaking to The New York Times about the project, Brooke said: "We tried to keep as much of the floors and the stairs as we could. The coffin corner was huge for me, because it was original to the house."

What's a coffin corner? Well it's a dramatically beautiful curved staircase (named that as there's enough room to navigate a coffin down the stairs).

Brooke has a stunning family home

In the same article, Brooke revealed that she wanted the property to have a London townhouse vibe, and her thrifted pieces from auctions and antique shops have ensured that's exactly the feel of the abode.

The place oozes opulence, but in a home-from-home way as all of the finer touches get used by Brooke and her family.

Brooke has two daughters, Rowan Francis, 19, and Grier Hammond, 16, with her husband Chris Henchy and it is likely that they both still reside with the actress and her partner in NY.

The star has two grown up daughters

The actress has been in the limelight more recently due to the upcoming of her tell-all documentary, Pretty Baby, produced by GMA star George Stephanopoulos, which will be available on Hulu come April 3rd.

A preview of the documentary shown to her family landed her into some trouble with her teenage daughters as a result, explaining: "They were mad that I didn't inform them about everything." The documentary includes the bombshell revelation that she was sexually assaulted three decades ago by a powerful Hollywood executive.

The documentary provides an intimate, insightful, and often difficult look back at her career and personal life, touching on the objectification she – along with thousands of women – faced as a result of her fame.

